Four hundred new jobs in Chesterfield County announced

Governor Ralph Northam announced that Carvana Co., a leading e-commerce platform...

Carvana plans to invest $25 million to establish vehicle inspection and reconditioning center

Governor Ralph Northam announced that Carvana Co., a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, plans to invest $25 million to establish a new vehicle inspection and reconditioning facility in Chesterfield County. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina, Ohio, and Tennessee for the project, which will create an estimated 400 new jobs.

“Carvana is a fast-growing national company, and we are proud that it has chosen to locate and create new jobs in Chesterfield County,” said Northam. “This is an exciting win for the region and for the Commonwealth.”

Carvana, the fastest-growing auto retailer in the U.S., allows customers to shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, and select as-soon-as-next-day delivery or Car Vending Machine pickup. Carvana vehicles are inspected, reconditioned and photographed in 360-degrees at its inspection centers, like the one planned in Chesterfield County, so customers get a detailed, high-definition virtual tour of every vehicle. Additionally, every vehicle comes with a 7-day return policy, so the customer can live with a vehicle for a week and ensure it fits his or her life.

In the months leading up to the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors approving the vehicle inspection and reconditioning facility, several residence voiced their opposition to Carvana coming to Woods Edge Road near the Interstate 95 interchange. Nearby residents’ objections ranged from increases in traffic to safety at neighboring Marguerite Christian Elementary to disturbance of Civil War earthworks.

The supervisors approved the proposal 4-1 with Dale District supervisor Jim Holland casting the “no” vote Oct. 23.