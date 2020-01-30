Chesterfield attorney named ‘Influential Woman of Law’ 2020

Julie A.C. Seyfarth, a deputy county attorney with the Chesterfield Attorney’s Office, was recently named a 2020 Influential Woman of Law by the Virginia...

Julie A.C. Seyfarth, a deputy county attorney with the Chesterfield Attorney’s Office, was recently named a 2020 Influential Woman of Law by the Virginia Lawyers Weekly publication.

Julie Seyfarth

The awards program honors women attorneys and judges across the state for their excellent work on behalf of the justice system, along with their continued commitment to their communities and profession.

This is Virginia Lawyers Weekly’s second year hosting the awards program.

Of the 33 other women selected by the publication, Seyfarth – a University of Richmond Law School alumna – is the first county or city attorney in the state to be selected for the designation since its inception in 2019.

“This is well-earned and well-deserved recognition for Julie,” said Chesterfield’s County Attorney, Jeffrey L. Mincks. “Julie is a seasoned, effective, and fierce advocate for her many clients, and they are extremely loyal to her. She is one of Chesterfield County’s primary litigators in both the state and federal courts, and [she] never retreats from a challenge. Julie is also in constant demand as an instructor on a variety of topics, and [she] is renowned for her creative, high-energy presentations. Chesterfield County is fortunate to have an attorney of this caliber in the county Attorney’s Office.”

Since joining the Chesterfield County Attorney’s Office in November 2010, Seyfarth has provided daily legal counsel for the county’s police department, human resources division, fire and emergency management services and Risk Management department.

She also regularly conducts trainings for the police department, fire and EMS and assists with the development and support of new and existing programs that include peer support and officer wellness initiatives.

Timothy McKay, Chesterfield’s deputy fire chief, said his division values Seyfarth’s legal experience and dedication to the county.

“Julie’s strong focus on Chesterfield County’s values and her responsibility to the people we protect, make her a powerful voice as part of our collective conscience in how we conduct business,” McKay said. “Chesterfield Fire and EMS is grateful for her support of our mission and benefits every day from her diligence and professionalism.”

Michael B. Young, Chesterfield County Police Department captain, said Seyfarth’s attention to detail and support for his department’s programs — specifically the department’s officer wellness program — makes her worthy of such a designation.

“Julie is a true talent with an unmatched work ethic. She makes those around her want to be better versions of themselves. To be willing to do so much good outside of the scope of one’s primary duties is a rare quality. As it relates to the officer wellness paradigm shift for the police department, Julie has truly been an unsung hero,” Young said. “Her talents and selfless contributions deserve the utmost gratitude, recognition and praise.”

Seyfarth, along with the other honorees, will be celebrated at a reception and awards program Feb. 18 at the Hotel John Marshall in downtown Richmond.

