Recently Deceased
Obituaries March 11, 2020 VN Staff
ADCOCK, Ernest W., 72, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War.
ALLEN, Willis Edward, 80, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, widower of Lenore Allen.
ARMSTRONG, Robert Hancock, 87, of Chester, widower of Susan Armstrong
FENDER, Diane Covington, 72, of Chester, widow of Jeffrey R. Fender.
SWINDELL, Daniel Myatt Jr., 79, of Chester, an Air Force veteran, husband of Loretta R. Swindell.
TAYLOR, Fred, 83, of Chesterfield, husband of Brenda Taylor.
WHITE, Alphonso, 70, of North Chesterfield.
WILSON, Louise Andrews, 78, of Chester, wife of Ronald E. Wilson Sr.
