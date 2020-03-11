Trending

Recently Deceased

Obituaries March 11, 2020 VN Staff

ADCOCK, Ernest W., 72, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War.

ALLEN, Willis Edward, 80, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, widower of Lenore Allen.

ARMSTRONG, Robert Hancock, 87, of Chester, widower of Susan Armstrong

FENDER, Diane Covington, 72, of Chester, widow of Jeffrey R. Fender.

SWINDELL, Daniel Myatt Jr., 79, of Chester, an Air Force veteran, husband of Loretta R. Swindell.

TAYLOR, Fred, 83, of Chesterfield, husband of Brenda Taylor.

WHITE, Alphonso, 70, of North Chesterfield.

WILSON, Louise Andrews, 78, of Chester, wife of Ronald E. Wilson Sr.

It’s all about quality time for Davis-Kelley

Teachers Mar 11, 2020

Renita Davis-Kelley’s mother always told her “When you’re nice...

Community meetings focused on county budget

Chesterfield Government Mar 11, 2020

The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors and School Board members will...
Burn ban in effect, fines imposed

Fire & EMS Mar 11, 2020

The statewide 4 p.m. burn law went into effect...
New fire boat coming to Chesterfield

Fire & EMS Mar 11, 2020

Chesterfield Fire & EMS has a new secret weapon...

Key legislation

Commentary Mar 11, 2020

By Del. Carrie Coyner As I am writing this week’s update,...

Weekly Calendar

Events Mar 11, 2020

WEDNESDAY MAR 11 BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING – Noon to 9...
