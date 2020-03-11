Recently Deceased

ADCOCK, Ernest W., 72, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War. ALLEN, Willis Edward, 80, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, widower of...

ADCOCK, Ernest W., 72, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War. ALLEN, Willis Edward, 80, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, widower of Lenore Allen. ARMSTRONG, Robert Hancock, 87, of Chester, widower of Susan Armstrong FENDER, Diane Covington, 72, of Chester, widow of Jeffrey R. Fender. SWINDELL, Daniel Myatt Jr., 79, of Chester, an Air Force veteran, husband of Loretta R. Swindell. TAYLOR, Fred, 83, of Chesterfield, husband of Brenda Taylor. WHITE, Alphonso, 70, of North Chesterfield. WILSON, Louise Andrews, 78, of Chester, wife of Ronald E. Wilson Sr.

