Recently Deceased

Obituaries March 26, 2020 VN Staff

BICE, Daniel Odel, 61, of Chesterfield, husband of Kitty Bice. CHAPMAN, James Archer III, 66, of Chesterfield, husband of Margaret Fiala. CREASY, Stuart, 89, of Chesterfield, widower...

BICE, Daniel Odel, 61, of Chesterfield, husband of Kitty Bice.

CHAPMAN, James Archer III, 66, of Chesterfield, husband of Margaret Fiala.

CREASY, Stuart, 89, of Chesterfield, widower of Bernice Creasy.

HALL, Helen Wilderman, 94, of Chesterfield, widow of Robert J. Wilderman.

HOWELL, Almeta R., 77, of North Chesterfield.

JOHNSON, Michael Lynn, 35, of Chesterfield, partner of Jacquelyn Esters.

LANCASTER, John Jr., 64, of Chesterfield.

MARCELINO, Victoria, 78, of Chesterfield, wife of Atilano Marcelino.

MILLER, Lillie, 77, of Chesterfield, a homemaker, widow of Willard Miller.

PRUITT, Mavis Jean Nahodil, 94, of Chesterfield, widow of G.W. Pruitt.

RUSCHMEYER, Robert Raymond Jr., 68, of Chesterfield, husband of Terry Ruschmeyer.

SEABROOK, Mary L., 95, of Chesterfield, widow of Edward James Seabrook.

SHEEK, Austin Eugene, 91, of North Chesterfield.

SMILEK, Stephen William, 89, of Chesterfield, widower of Peggy Smilek.

THROWER, Peggie Winckler, 86, of North Chesterfield, widow of Bill Thrower.

WRIGHT, Clyde William, 63, of Chester, fiance of Melinda Palmer.

Novel: Corruption, drugs, ISIS

Community Mar 26, 2020

Retired Marine, former director Chesterfield County Department of Public...

Chesterfield Emergency Operations Center launches call center

Chesterfield Government Mar 26, 2020

Call center will focus on general county operations and services during...

Assembly Wrap-up

Commentary Mar 26, 2020

By Del. Carrie Coyner Since the conclusion of the House Session,...

LTE: Assurance from doubt

Letter to the Editor Mar 26, 2020

When Chesterfield County schools announced recently that students would be out...

Schools closed for remainder of academic year

Schools Mar 26, 2020

Gov. Ralph Northam issued a statewide order to protect the health...

Restaurant hours, services

Community Mar 26, 2020

In Gov. Northam’s Saturday’s press conference, the governor doubled down on...
