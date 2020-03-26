Recently Deceased

BICE, Daniel Odel, 61, of Chesterfield, husband of Kitty Bice. CHAPMAN, James Archer III, 66, of Chesterfield, husband of Margaret Fiala. CREASY, Stuart, 89, of Chesterfield, widower...

BICE, Daniel Odel, 61, of Chesterfield, husband of Kitty Bice. CHAPMAN, James Archer III, 66, of Chesterfield, husband of Margaret Fiala. CREASY, Stuart, 89, of Chesterfield, widower of Bernice Creasy. HALL, Helen Wilderman, 94, of Chesterfield, widow of Robert J. Wilderman. HOWELL, Almeta R., 77, of North Chesterfield. JOHNSON, Michael Lynn, 35, of Chesterfield, partner of Jacquelyn Esters. LANCASTER, John Jr., 64, of Chesterfield. MARCELINO, Victoria, 78, of Chesterfield, wife of Atilano Marcelino. MILLER, Lillie, 77, of Chesterfield, a homemaker, widow of Willard Miller. PRUITT, Mavis Jean Nahodil, 94, of Chesterfield, widow of G.W. Pruitt. RUSCHMEYER, Robert Raymond Jr., 68, of Chesterfield, husband of Terry Ruschmeyer. SEABROOK, Mary L., 95, of Chesterfield, widow of Edward James Seabrook. SHEEK, Austin Eugene, 91, of North Chesterfield. SMILEK, Stephen William, 89, of Chesterfield, widower of Peggy Smilek. THROWER, Peggie Winckler, 86, of North Chesterfield, widow of Bill Thrower. WRIGHT, Clyde William, 63, of Chester, fiance of Melinda Palmer.

