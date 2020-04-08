Chesterfield releases revised FY21 budget proposal

Sets virtual meetings to engage public on changes caused by pandemic As Chesterfield County navigates the economic uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, county...

As Chesterfield County navigates the economic uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, county leaders have revised the FY2021 proposed budget and announced plans to continue engaging virtually with the public on the spending plan in accordance with health precautions aimed at preventing the spread of illness.

The revised budget is available for review at blueprint.chesterfield.gov.

The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors has rescheduled its vote on the budget from April 8 to April 22. The board will still meet virtually April 8 to vote on the proposed tax rate for FY2021 and hear an update on the pandemic and a presentation on the revised FY2021 spending plan. The meeting will be livestreamed on chesterfield.gov, on the Chesterfield County YouTube page, and onT Chesterfield Community Television, available on Comcast channel 98 and Verizon channel 28.

As it was with recent community meetings on the proposed budget, the county will use Facebook Live to stream newly scheduled community meetings Thursday and Monday each at 7 p.m. Citizens may participate on the Chesterfield County Facebook page.

The Facebook Live sessions will follow a presentation on the budget revisions to the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, April 8, which will also be streamed on the county website at Chesterfield.gov and shown on Chesterfield Community Television (Comcast channel 98, Verizon channel 28).

Citizens may submit questions or comments about the revised FY2021 budget at any time using an online form available at blueprint.chesterfield.gov or by emailing blueprint@chesterfield.gov. They also may submit their questions or input by commenting during the Facebook Live sessions. All comments received will be provided to the Board of Supervisors, which is expected to adopt the revised budget April 22.

The county took immediate and necessary action to revise the proposed FY2021 budget due to deteriorating local, state and federal economic outlooks related to the pandemic, which has also impacted the current fiscal year that ends June 30. Joe Casey, county administrator, presented the original FY2021 budget proposal in early March.

“Rapidly changing economic conditions because of COVID-19 are prompting the county to readjust our outlooks and revise the overall FY2021 proposed budget,” Casey said. “These are unprecedented times for our county and nation, but being good stewards of taxpayer money remains a top priority as we revise the budget and adapt daily to how we provide services. The revised FY2021 budget maintains Chesterfield County’s focus on customer service while prioritizing the needs of residents and businesses.”

Like most businesses facing economic uncertainty created by the pandemic, Chesterfield has had to make very difficult but necessary decisions regarding personnel. County leaders have also put holds on discretionary spending and on reprioritized spending in nearly all areas of operation, and they are delaying many planned projects.