The Next Level

After starting his career high school basketball career at Meadowbrook, Lane ventured to Benedictine. Now he’s landed at Longwood by way of Drexel. The Big South and Lancers fans have been put on notice. Lane has averaged 14.2 points per game, a figure good for second on the team. The 6-6, 245-pound wing recently poured in 20 points in a Lan

Since roaming the courts for Thomas Dale and picking up All-Central District honors, Waller has been improving his game on the basketball court while striving for a degree at Delaware State. On Dec. 10, Waller tied a school record in a victory over Keystone. The former Knight drained 8-of-9 three point attempts. As of Dec. 18, Waller ranks 4th in the nation in three-point shooting, hitting 33 of his 48 shots, good for a .569 shooting percentage.

As a freshman, Skyhawks standout Kenny Williams learned coaching legend Roy Williams’ system. As a sophomore, he’s beginning to shine in it. Now averaging 23 minutes per game, Williams has turned that into 7.1 points per game, 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. The sophomore scored a career high 19 points against Radford on Dec. 4, then stepped his game up against a team from the SEC- Tennessee with 12 points as UNC eeked out a 73-61 victory. As of press time, North Carolina is ranked No. 7 in the country in Division I.