Matoaca girls undefeated, still rolling

With a 61-16 victory over Petersburg last Wednesday, the Matoaca girls’ basketball program improved to a perfect 8-0 on the year. While that’s impressive in its own right, three variables that could have made it more difficult hasn’t been problems.

First off, the Warriors are yet to have missed a game due to COVID-19. That’s enabled them to build rhythm and continue to work together in game situations.

Secondly, four seniors who started last year graduated. While that’s a lot of leadership and production, Matoaca has had much of the offensive load carried by Allyson Booth, Kylie Booth, and Lauryn George, a 5-5 guard with a Division I offer from Bethune-Cookman under her belt.

Third, the Warriors replaced long time head coach Glenna Lewis – who left the program to take care of family – with Kimberly Pond, who’s no stranger to the community, having coached at the middle school.

Even with a change in the regime, the program has taken care of each challenge that’s come its way thus far.