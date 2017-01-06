Belmont University Announces Fall 2016 Dean’s List

NASHVILLE, TN – The following students achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Fall 2016 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum...

NASHVILLE, TN – The following students achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Fall 2016 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Angela Allen of North Chesterfield, VA (23237)

Thomas Altman of Chesterfield, VA (23832)

Hollie Hammel of Richmond, VA (23235)

Julia Meredith of Chester, VA (23836)

Cameron Suddarth of Midlothian, VA (23114)

Coleman Suddarth of Midlothian, VA (23114)

Approximately 30 percent of Belmont’s 7,700 students qualified for Dean’s List. Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns said, “This achievement for the fall semester indicates that these students have placed a high priority on their work at Belmont and have invested time and energy in their studies. It is our strong belief that consistent application in this manner will reap great benefits, which will equip them for a lifetime of learning and growing.”