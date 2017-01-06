Trending

Belmont University Announces Fall 2016 Dean’s List

Schools January 6, 2017 Press Release 0

NASHVILLE, TN – The following students achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Fall 2016 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum...

NASHVILLE, TN – The following students achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Fall 2016 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Angela Allen of North Chesterfield, VA (23237)
Thomas Altman of Chesterfield, VA (23832)
Hollie Hammel of Richmond, VA (23235)
Julia Meredith of Chester, VA (23836)
Cameron Suddarth of Midlothian, VA (23114)
Coleman Suddarth of Midlothian, VA (23114)
Approximately 30 percent of Belmont’s 7,700 students qualified for Dean’s List. Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns said, “This achievement for the fall semester indicates that these students have placed a high priority on their work at Belmont and have invested time and energy in their studies. It is our strong belief that consistent application in this manner will reap great benefits, which will equip them for a lifetime of learning and growing.”

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Popular Recent Comments
Minnie Susie Elliott circles the sun for the 107th time

Minnie Susie Elliott circles the sun for the 107th time Hot

Community Jul 28, 2016 1

Sports Backers Supports Bike/Trail Intiative

Sports Backers Supports Bike/Trail Intiative Hot

Chesterfield Government Nov 13, 2015 1

Hopewell man sentenced to 10 years for computer solicitation of a minor

State News Oct 28, 2015 0

Iron Bridge Road corridor hitting a growth spurt

Economic Development Sep 7, 2016 0

Tips on Skirting Moskeeters

What's Up Doc May 27, 2015 1

Chester Road Travelers Slowed to 45 mph new speed limit

Transportation Dec 23, 2016 0

Circle of Excellence President’s Club Award Presented to Goddard School Owners

Circle of Excellence President’s Club Award Presented to Goddard School Owners

Community Jan 6, 2017 0

Greater Richmond ARC announces respite weekends schedule for people with disabilities

Greater Richmond ARC announces respite weekends schedule for people with disabilities

Classes Jan 6, 2017 0

POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter Jan 6, 2017 0

RECENTLY DECEASED

Obituaries Jan 6, 2017 0

Three since Friday

Fire & Life Safety Jan 6, 2017 0

Belmont University Announces Fall 2016 Dean’s List

Schools Jan 6, 2017 0

Candidate Forum: Board of Supervisors

Board of Supervisors Oct 14, 2015 2

MSNBC Thrusts in on Fox Territory

MSNBC Thrusts in on Fox Territory

The Social Butterfly Mar 3, 2016 1

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Community Aug 5, 2015 1

Tips on Skirting Moskeeters

What's Up Doc May 27, 2015 1

Minnie Susie Elliott circles the sun for the 107th time

Minnie Susie Elliott circles the sun for the 107th time Hot

Community Jul 28, 2016 1

Disappearing Railroads

Disappearing Railroads

Community Jun 1, 2016 3

©2016 Village News - Village Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved. Physical address: 11801 Centre Street, Chester, VA 23831