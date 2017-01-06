Lowered cash proffers could mean more building or souped up amenities

Home, condominium and apartment builders have been fussing about cash proffers, (a fee added to each living unit to cover county infrastructure costs such...

Home, condominium and apartment builders have been fussing about cash proffers, (a fee added to each living unit to cover county infrastructure costs such as transportation, parks, schools, libraries and public safety.) Now the cash proffers have been cut in half.

Until July 2016 the cash proffer greenbacks stacked to a maximum of $18,966 per dwelling. The roll of dough now that a builder now needs to offer Chesterfield is $9,400 maximum.

The Richmond Times Dispatch quoted Bermuda District Supervisor Dorothy A. Jaeckle as saying the new policy was overdue and brings more fairness to the process.

“We’re going to be looking at what is a good development; we aren’t going to be judging a development based on whether they paid a cash proffer or not,” she said.

According to Chesterfield County’s Public Department of Communications and Media, Chesterfield adopted its cash proffer policy in FY1991. It was the first year for which the Board of Supervisors established a maximum cash proffer. The amount was set at a maximum of $2,000 per dwelling unit (for five categories of capital facilities: Roads, Schools, Parks, Fire Stations, and Libraries). This figure reflected a phased-in approach, where the maximum was $4,000 in FY1993.

Builders lined up to get their zoning cases approved before the new proffer law, went into effect in 1991.

An example of zoning cases on the agenda for January 17, 2017:

In Dale Magisterial District, Terraforge Ventures LLC requests a reduction of cash proffers and modifications to open space and recreational areas and amendment of zoning district map in a Residential (R-12) District on 166.3 acres located along the east line of Conifer Road, and the east and west lines of Silver Mist Avenue.

Matoaca Magisterial District, TFC Greenwich LLC requests to amend cash proffers, architectural standards, garage setbacks and drive widths and amendment of zoning district map in a Multifamily Residential (R-MF) District on 76.9 acres fronting 800 feet on the east line of Otterdale Road, 1,000 feet south of Foxcreek Crossing.

In Bermuda Magisterial District, Emerson Companies requests rezoning from Agricultural (A) to Residential (R-15) of 53.5 acres and rezoning from Agricultural (A) to Residential Townhouse (R-TH) of 12.3 acres and amendment of zoning district map on a 65.8 acre tract fronting in two (2) places for a total of 1,050 feet on the east line of North Enon Church Road, South of Meadowville Road. Residential use of up to 2.90 units per acre is permitted in the Residential (R-15) District. The Comprehensive Plan suggests the property is appropriate for Medium-High Density Residential.

In Bermuda Magisterial District, River’s Bend East, LLC requests an amendment to cash proffers and amendment of zoning district map in a Residential (R-12) District on 220.4 acres located within the Meadowville Landing Subdivision along Meadowville Road, North Enon Church Road, Shallow Cover Drive, Bluewater Terrace, James Overlook Drive, Court and Circle, Anchor Landing Drive and Court, Channel View Terrace, Sternwalk Court, Rolling Tide Court and Sinker Creek Drive. Residential use of up to 3.63 units per acre is permitted in the Residential (R-12) District.

In Bermuda Magisterial District, Twin Rivers, LLC requests a rezoning from General Business (C-5) to Regional Business (C-4) and a conditional use to permit single family and multifamily residential uses plus conditional use planned development to permit exceptions to ordinance requirements and amendment of zoning district map on 69.9 acres located in the southwest corner of Meadowville Road and North Enon Church Road.

In Dale Magisterial District, Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors requests rezoning from Agricultural (A) and Residential Townhouse (R-TH) to Agricultural (A) and a conditional use to permit private school and college (with incidental indoor and outdoor recreational use including athletic fields and courts, performing arts center/theater and pedestrian trails; office use including school and medical; commercial use including supporting retail, library, cafeteria and concession stands and outside public address system for athletic fields; residential use including dormitories and a dwelling unit for the school headmaster.) To be located on 124.2 acres fronting 1,420 feet on the west line of Newbys Bridge Road, 1,520 feet north of Belmont Road, also fronting 135 feet on the east line of Courthouse Road, 790 feet south of Richland Road, also fronting the southeast corner of Burnett Drive and Richland Road.

In Bermuda Magisterial District, Shawn D. Dunn requests conditional use planned development to permit an exception to ordinance requirements relative to a buffer and amendment of zoning district map in a General Industrial (I-2) District on 1.2 acres fronting 145 feet on the west line of Happy Hill Road, 1,300 feet northeast of Jefferson Davis Highway.

In Bermuda Magisterial District, Bermuda Marketplace, LLC requests amendment of conditional use (Case 16SN0552) to amend cash proffers and amendment of zoning district map in Community Business (C-3) and General Business (C-5) Districts on 8 acres lying 370 feet off the west line of Jefferson Davis Highway, 1,100 feet south of Perdue Springs Drive. (This project was featured in an earlier issue of the Village News.)