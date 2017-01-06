POLICE BLOTTER

BAXTER BRIDGE PL (82xx block) 12/14/2016 11:00 p.m. – Unknown entry into vehicle. Money reported stolen. BERKLEY DAVIS DR (139xx block) 12/21/2016...

BAXTER BRIDGE PL (82xx block) 12/14/2016 11:00 p.m. – Unknown entry into vehicle. Money reported stolen.

BERKLEY DAVIS DR (139xx block) 12/21/2016 2:11a.m.- Vandalism at residence.

offenses BERRYBROOK DR (40xx block) 12/20/2016 12:30 a.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Electronics stolen from vehicle.

BEULAH RD (42xx block) 12/19/2016 10:20 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Money, jewelry, and electronics reported stolen from vehicle.

BLUE HERON CR (136xx block) 12/17/2016 6:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items reported stolen.

BROADWATER CT (152xx block) 12/09/2016 1:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous items reported stolen.

C0GBILL RD (49xx block) 12/21/2016 9:26 p.m. – Robbery with a firearm. Money and electronics taken from victim.

CASTLEWOOD RD (48xx block) 10/19/2016 12:00 p.m. – Crawl space entry into residence. Miscellaneous items reported stolen.

CASTLEWOOD RD (48xx block) 12/20/2016 2:42 p.m. – Bicycles stolen from residence.

CASTLEWOOD RD (52xx block) 12/16/2016 5:00 p.m. – Rear sliding glass door entry. Clothing and electronics reported stolen.

CEDARDALE LN (42xx block) 12/19/2016 12:00 p.m.- Rear door entry. Nothing reported stolen.

CENTRAL AVE (145xx block) 12/16/2016 4:50 a.m. – Robbery at residence. Consumable goods and miscellaneous items taken from victim.

CENTRALIA RD (64xx block) 12/16/2016 5:30 p.m. – Bicycle reported stolen from grocery store.

CENTRALIA RD (64xx block) 12/20/2016 3:00 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from specialty store.

CENTRE ST (118xx block) 12/19/2016 4:10 p.m. – Electronics reported stolen from building.

CHESTERTOWNE RD (120xx block) 12/16/2016 4:00 p.m. – Unknown entry into vehicle. Miscellaneous items reported stolen.

CHESTER GARDEN TL (113xx block) 12/16/2016 7:00 p.m. – Attempted to break into vehicle at apartment community. Nothing reported stolen.

CHESTER VILLAGE DR (115xx block) 12/19/2016 10:43 a.m. – Clothing and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

CHESTERTOWNE RD (121xx block) 12/14/2016 8:00 p.m. – Rear hatch entry.

CLEARVIEW DR (33xx block) 12/20/2016 7:00 p.m. – Vandalism to residence.

CLEARVIEW DR (33xx block) 12/16/2016 12:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous property reported stolen.

CLIFFSIDE DR (11xx block) 12/14/2016 8:00 a.m. – Electronics reported stolen from residence.

CLIFFSIDE DR (8xx block) 12/17/2016 12:00 p.m. – Vandalism to residence.

COBBS AVE (15xx block) 12/14/2016 11:00 p.m. – Unknown entry. Money and miscellaneous items reported stolen from vehicle.

COUGAR TL (38xx block) 12/15/2016 1:00 p.m. – Electronics reported stolen from school building.

EMPIRE PY (48xx block) 12/17/2016 9:00 p.m. – Unknown entry into vehicle. Consumable goods and miscellaneous items reported stolen.

FAULKNER DR (62xx block) 12/06/2016 12:01 a.m. – Unknown door entry. Firearms reported stolen from vehicle.

HALLOWAY AVE (203xx block) 12/16/2016 10:08 a.m. – Clothing reported stolen from school building.

HILL ST (159xx block) 12/06/2016 8:00 a.m. – Firearms and miscellaneous items reported stolen from residence.

HOPKINS RD (47xx block) 12/14/2016 12:00 p.m. – Electronics reported stolen from school building.

HOPKINS RD (47xx block) 12/15/2016 10:00 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial

HOPKINS RD (47xx block) 12/18/2016 4:00 a.m. – Front door entry. Money and miscellaneous items stolen from store.

HOPKINS RD (57xx block) 12/16/2016 11:57 a.m. – Vandalism of motor vehicle.

HOPKINS RD (68xx block) 12/17/2016 7:00 p.m. – Rear door entry. Nothing reported stolen.

HUBAND AVE (50xx block) 12/15/2016 9:00 p.m. – Front door entry. Miscellaneous items reported stolen.

INCA CT (81xx block) 11/20/2016 8:00 a.m. – Trespassing (Including prowler)-Other

IRONSTONE CT (58xx block) 12/16/2016 9:00 a.m. – Entry into residence. Nothing reported stolen.

IRON BRIDGE PZ (120xx block) 12/19/2016 6:30 p.m. – Vehicle parts reported stolen from parking lot.

IRON BRIDGE RD (120xx block) 12/18/2016 7:45 a.m.- Vandalism of motor vehicle.

IRON BRIDGE RD (60xx block) 12/16/2016 10:23 p.m. – Food stolen from convenience store.

IRON BRIDGE RD (70xx block) 12/16/2016 7:30 a.m. – Side window entry into residence. Nothing reported stolen.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (135xx block) 12/18/2016 12:01 a.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Electronics reported stolen.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (141xx block) 12/16/2016 4:00 p.m. – Vandalism to vehicle.

KATHLEEN DR (97xx block) 12/07/2016 9:00 a.m. – Rear sliding glass entry. Money and miscellaneous items reported stolen.

LADUE RD (95xx block) 12/03/2016 12:01 a.m. – Front door entry. Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

LAKE CAROLINE DR (70xx block) 12/20/2016 9:00 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

LANSMILL DR (171xx block) 12/21/2016 6:40 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

LUCKYLEE CS (36xx block) 12/05/2016 10:00 p.m. – Consumable goods reported stolen from residence.

MARTINGALE RD (27xx block) 12/19/2016 2:30 p.m.- Front door entry. Electronics reported stolen.

MASON RUN DR (68xx block) 12/18/2016 8:00 p.m. – Passenger side door entered into vehicle. Firearms reported stolen.

MASON RUN DR (69xx block) 12/19/2016 12:01 a.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Miscellaneous items reported stolen.

MCALLISTER DR (49xx block) 12/18/2016 2:00 a.m. – Attempted to break into vehicle. Nothing reported stolen.

MELODY CT (46xx block) 12/13/2016 12:00 p.m.- Firearms stolen from vehicle.

NASH RD (107xx block) 12/15/2016 7:00 a.m. – Front door entry into residence. Nothing reported stolen.

OBAN DR (76xx block) 12/17/2016 1:30 p.m. – Rear window entry. Miscellaneous items reported stolen.

OLD HAPPY HILLL RD (132xx block) 12/05/2016 8:00 a.m. – Consumable goods reported stolen from residence.

ORCHARD HARVEST DR (7xx block) 09/15/2016 8:00 a.m. – Firearms reported stolen.

PERDUE SPRINGS DR (26xx block) 12/18/2016 6:00 p.m. – Clothing and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

POINTER DR (90xx block) 12/16/2016 6:00 p.m. – Vandalism to residence.

PROCTORS RUN DR (88xx block) 12/14/2016 10:53 p.m. – Rear window entry into vehicle. Electronics reported stolen.

PROCTORS RUN DR (88xx block) 12/14/2016 10:53 p.m. – Rear window entry. Electronics reported stolen from vehicle.

S PRESTONWOOD AVE (52xx block) 12/14/2016 5:00 p.m. – Unknown door entry. Clothing reported stolen from vehicle.

SALEM CHURCH RD (97xx block) 12/14/2016 2:05 p.m. – Vandalism to school building.

TATTERTON TL (84xx block) 12/15/2016 5:00 a.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Money reported stolen.

TELBURY ST (76xx block) 12/15/2016 9:00 p.m. – Vandalism to motor vehicle.

TOOLEY DR (47xx block) 12/13/2016 11:12 a.m. – Electronics reported stolen from residence.

W HUNDRED RD (36xx block) 12/14/2016 4:30 p.m. – Unknown door entered. Miscellaneous items reported stolen.

W HUNDRED RD (39xx block) 12/14/2016 4:00 p.m. – Side window entry into salon. No items reported stolen.

WATCHSPRING DR (46xx block) 12/20/2016 10:00 p.m.- Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

WEIR PL (26xx block) 12/21/2016 1:00 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items reported stolen from parking lot.

WHITESTONE DR (47xx block) 12/14/2016 9:00 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Money reported stolen from vehicle.

WILLIS RD (23xx block) 11/22/2016 12:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items reported stolen from restaurant.

WOODS EDGE RD (157xx block) 12/21/2016 10:00 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed