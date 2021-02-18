Police Blotter

ALFALFA LN (24xx block) 01/08/2021 8 a.m. – Rape-Forcible

AMHERST RIDGE LP (28xx block) (01/04/2021 8 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

BLEST LN (61xx block) 12/07/2020 Noon – Miscellaneous items stolen from parking lot.

BLUFF RIDGE RD (138xx block) 01/17/2021 Noon – Money stolen from residence.

BROADWATER WY (150xx block) 01/18/2021 10:41 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Peeping Tom

CARROLL LN (93xx block) 01/14/2021 5 a.m. – Firearms stolen from residence.

CENTRALIA RD (38xx block) 01/13/2021 Noon – 2006 white camping trailer stolen from residence.

CHESTERTOWNE RD (121xx block) 01/14/2021 5:30 p.m. – Front window entry during burglary. Electronics, firearms, and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

CHESTERTOWNE RD (122xx block) 01/11/2021 9 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

CHESTNUT HILL RD (126xx block) 01/17/2021 9 p.m. – Electronics stolen from hotel.

CIRCLESTONE CT (21xx block) 01/15/2021 5 p.m. – Front door entry during burglary. Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

CLOVIS ST (92xx block) 01/19/2021 12:01 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

COGBILL RD (77xx block) 01/08/2021 8:15 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.

COVE DR (127xx block) 01/05/2021 8 p.m. – Rear door entry during burglary. Electronics, jewelry, and miscellaneous stolen from residence.

COVE DR (127xx block) 01/18/2021 9:33 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

DERMOTTE LN (51xx block) 01/13/2021 1:20 a.m. – Overhead door entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen.

E CHAGFORD TR (35xx block) 01/14/2021 9:42 p.m. – Side door entered during burglary. Electronics stolen from residence.

FALCONWAY LN (41xx block) 01/17/2021 5 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

FESTIVAL PARK PZ (35xx block) 01/13/2021 7 p.m. – Firearms stolen from vehicle.

GIBE LN (67xx block) 01/17/2021 4 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

GREYHAVEN DR (64xx block) 01/16/2021 8 p.m. – Clothing, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle,

HAMLIN WY (107xx block) 01/12/2021 10 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

HARROWGATE RD (160xx block) 01/15/2021 9:30 p.m. – Money stolen from coin-operated machine at convenience store.

HOPKINS RD (57xx block) 01/18/2021 9 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.

IRON BRIDGE PZ (119xx block) 01/14/2021 7:45 p.m. – Electronics stolen from specialty store.

IRON BRIDGE RD (100xx block) 12/31/2020 8 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

IRON BRIDGE RD (122xx block) 01/16/2021 Noon – Money and miscellaneous items stolen.

IRON BRIDGE RD (65xx block) 01/15/2021 5 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from commercial vehicle.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (122xx block) 01/15/2021 6:15 p.m. – Electronics stolen from vehicle.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (123xx block) 01/13/2021 6 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (159xx block) 01/12/2021 12:50 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (16xx block) 01/14/2021 4:42 p.m. – Money stolen from coin operated machine at convenience store.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (54xx block) 01/19/2021 5 p.m. – Electronics, jewelry, and miscellaneous items stolen from auto dealership.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (66xx block) 01/08/2021 5 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (74xx block) 01/15/2021 7 p.m. – Electronics, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (95xx block) 01/19/2021 6:45 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial

LEWIS RD (126xx block) 01/14/2021 10 p.m. – Vandalism around a residence.

LINGLE LN (53xx block) 01/11/2021 7 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

LITTLEFIELD RD (131xx block) 01/17/2021 7:30 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

MAPLEVALE RD (29xx block) 01/12/2021 1 p.m. –

MEADOWBURM DR (61xx block) 01/11/2021 11 p.m. – Firearms stolen from vehicle.

MEADOWDALE BLVD (32xx block) 01/14/2021 12:05 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

MEADOWDALE BLVD (32xx block) 12/20/2020 7 a.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

MEADOWDALE BLVD (35xx block) 01/12/2021 6 p.m. – Consumable goods and money stolen from vehicle.

MEADOWVILLE TECH PY (19xx block) 12/23/2020 9:08 p.m. – Electronics and jewelry stolen from commercial building.

MINEOLA DR (37xx block) 01/14/2021 6:50 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

MOORES LAKE RD (123xx block) 01/18/2021 4:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from construction site.

PLANET RD (64xx block) 01/16/2021 1 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

RIVERMONT RD (145xx block) 01/14/2021 7 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

S MELODY RD (48xx block) 01/11/2021 9:30 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.

SCHOOL ST (43xx block) 11/15/2020 Noon – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.

SWINEFORD RD (28xx block) 01/13/2021 6:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

THIERRY ST (61xx block) 11/05/2020 8 a.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

TIMSBERRY CR (151xx block) 01/02/2021 Noon – Jewelry stolen from residence.

TIMSBERRY CR (151xx block) 01/10/2021 5 p.m. – Electronics, money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

W HUNDRED RD (19xx block) 01/16/2021 9:30 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial

W HUNDRED RD (21xx block) 01/12/2021 10 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

W HUNDRED RD (29xx block) 01/11/2021 6 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen.

WATCHLIGHT RD (65xx block) 01/11/2021 8 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

WHITEHOUSE RD (38xx block) 01/17/2021 7 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

WINDCRY DR (39xx block) 01/14/2021 3 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

WOODPECKER RD (201xx block) 01/16/2021 7 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.