Track/Wrestling capsules

By Zach Long Track and Field Matoaca: The Warriors are off to strong start for the 2017 indoor track season. Leaning on a little...

By Zach Long

Track and Field

Matoaca: The Warriors are off to strong start for the 2017 indoor track season. Leaning on a little more experience than last year and some fresh new talent, the team has promise heading into the thick of the season. Senior transfer from California, Alexis Newberry has made an immediate impact for the team. She recently broke the school record in the 500-meter dash by six seconds at the Suffolk Stars invitational.

Running a blistering 1:21:98, she finished fourth at the meet. Multi-discipline athlete Iva Allen had another solid showing at the meet, finishing eighth in shotput. Allen, along with Taylor Newberry, and Jordyn Flood, are all sophomores that look to lead the future of the team.

L.C. Bird: Perhaps building a successful track and field team is like solving a puzzle. L.C. Bird coach Adam Canning says that his team possesses more “pieces” this year to have success at the regional and state level. Brotherly tandem, Jevon and Jemourri La Pierre have made some fantastic early impressions this year. The juniors finished second and fifth at the Suffolk Stars Invitational in the 55-meter dash, and Jevon qualified for states. They also both finished in the Top 10 for triple, and long jump. Jemourri qualified for states in the long jump respectively. Freshman Brendan Taylor has been a wonderful addition for the Skyhawks. He is one of the top distance freshman and ran a 4:38:24 mile. Another freshman, L’nya Carpenter has been tremendous on the girl’s side. She has qualified for states in the triple jump, and is half an inch away in the long jump.

Thomas Dale: “It’s a solid start” exclaimed Thomas Dale coach Jay Price when asked about the early stages of the indoor season. The Knights have aspirations of winning the conference title again, and they certainly have the talent to do so. Junior Titiana Marsh is the number one ranked triple jumper in the country and will continue to turn heads this season. Senior Treshawn Jones is also a phenomenal triple jumper on the boys’ side, and is ranked fourth in the 6A state. The Knights also have some very explosive freshman that should have a prosperous high school career. Zack Jones is the No. 10 ranked freshman in the country for the 55 meter hurdles with a time of 8.42 seconds. Also, football standout Chris Tyree is one of the fastest freshmen in the country for the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.62 seconds.

Meadowbrook Track Coach did not respond before press time.

Wrestling

Matoaca: With a 7-2 start to the season, the three-time defending state champions are look well on their way to another championship caliber year. Seniors Sam Braswell (113), and Brandon Woody (120) have stepped up as the leaders of the team this year. Not only do they have the highest winning percentages on the team, coach Hal Miles says they are the team’s best academically, and are leaders in the classroom. Miles also says that two freshmen have been very “surprising.” Jacen Fowlkes (152) and Carlos Esquivel (220) have been nice additions to the team. The quest for a four-peat is in good shape for Matoaca.

Meadowbrook: After a 4-1 start to the season and a second-place finish at the Warrior Invitational at Henrico, the Monarchs found themselves on a little skid falling to 4-7. However, that should not deter new coach Jim Riley and his young squad. Junior Terrell Woodson (160) is off to a nearly perfect start to the season, as he has only lost two matches. Two-sport athlete Javonte Tuppince (220) has also been putting together a quality season. Tuppince plays football in the fall. Coach Riley is excited to see where his team goes, and believes they have the right mind set moving forward. “We have a young hardworking team, and they are willing to learn,” he explained. The Monarchs will look to have more success in the post-season this year as the team grows.

Thomas Dale: The Knights are off to a 4-3 start in the dual meet season, a better start than some may have projected. Though the Knights cannot fill as many weight classes as they did last season, Thomas Dale has the talent in the lighter divisions to make up for that. Junior Blake Correa (138) is having himself a pretty nice start to the season as a returning starter for the Knights. Junior Jesse Jones (145) has also made a lot of improvement since last year and has emerged as a leader of the team. Caleb Oberly (113) came home with a victory early in the year at Broad Run High School in Ashburn. He finished first place in the Spartan Slam for his weight class, while Correa finished second.

L. C. Bird Wrestling Coach did not respond before press time.