Black History Month celebration calendar

Virginia State University and Chesterfield County presents the 32nd Black History Month Celebration. Each February, Chesterfield County and Virginia State University celebrate the month with a variety of programs designed to explore the rich, diverse heritage of African Americans and their contributions to our community and nation. Virtual programs and events remaining throughout the month follows.

Let it Shine!

Saturday, Feb. 20, 2-3 p.m.

Bright Star Theatre introduces children to significant events and notable names of the Civil Rights Movement. For kids and families. Registration begins Feb. 6. Available for 7 days after premiere date.

Take a Tour of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum

Monday, Feb. 22, Noon-12:30 p.m.

Enjoy a virtual tour of the exhibits of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. This lunchtime program shares information about the Civil Rights Movement in Mississippi. Registration begins Feb. 8. This video will be available for 30 days from premiere date.

Black Women in Culture,

Tuesday, Feb. 23, 7-8 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth University’s Dr. Grace Gipson discusses how black women are portrayed in american culture. For teens and adults. Registration begins Feb. 9. This video will be available for 30 days from premiere date.

Breaking the Line: The Season in Black College Football

Thursday, Feb. 25, 7-8 p.m.

Samuel Freedman, author of “Breaking the Line: The Season in Black College Football that Transformed the Sport and Changed the Course of Civil Rights” joins us for a discussion of his books. For teens and adults. Registration begins Feb. 11. This video will be available for 30 days from premiere date.

Black Men Read

Friday, Feb. 26, 7-8 p.m.

Black Men Read is a Chesterfield based organization that strives for every black boy and man across the globe to have access to and to actively seek wisdom in the pages of a book. Join Demetrius Frazier from Black Men Read and discuss the book “We Want to do More than Survive: Abolitionist Teaching and the Pursuit of Educational Freedom” by Bettina Love. A limited number of copies of the book will be given to registrants in advance of the program. Registration begins Jan. 26. Available for 30 days after premiere date.

How Faith Got Us Through

Saturday, Feb. 27 – Noon – Magnolia Grange, 10020 Iron Bridge Road

First-person interpreter and storyteller Theresa G, will provide an insightful program on the African American culture. In this moving presentation, Ms. G will discuss the importance of faith in the African American community and share the stories of how enslaved Africans have made the transition as a culture and advanced to higher heights in business, communications, entertainment, sports, and so much more. A mixture of stories and monologues, this thought-provoking presentation will have you laughing and crying. Space is limited, and reservations are required. For details, call Lorie Arnold at (804) 748-1498.