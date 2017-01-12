Temperatures plummeted to 2 degrees on Monday morning; 22 degrees below the high of Sunday afternoon. By now, according to forecasts you are no...

Normal temperatures over the last few days should range from a high of 47 to a low of 28 degrees. The record of 73 degrees was recorded in 2008 and the record low was a chilling 1 degree in 1940 when snowfall piled to a record 21.6 inches.