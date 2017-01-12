Trending
BRRR! BRRR!

BRRR!

Community January 12, 2017 Mark Fausz 0

front312
Temperatures plummeted to 2 degrees on Monday morning; 22 degrees below the high of Sunday afternoon. By now, according to forecasts you are no... BRRR!

Temperatures plummeted to 2 degrees on Monday morning; 22 degrees below the high of Sunday afternoon. By now, according to forecasts you are no doubt basking in a balmy 53 degrees. But according to Chesterfield’s favorite weather prognosticator, the weekend snow, measured at 6 inches, will be the only big snow for the rest of the winter.

Normal temperatures over the last few days should range from a high of 47 to a low of 28 degrees. The record of 73 degrees was recorded in 2008 and the record low was a chilling 1 degree in 1940 when snowfall piled to a record 21.6 inches.

THE ROSY RED CHEEKS OF THE LITTLE CHILDREN. THESE FOUR, HAILEY, ROBBIE, RADLEY AND CHARLOTTE WILL BE HEADED TO THE HOUSE TO WARM-UP AT ANY TIME.

THE ROSY RED CHEEKS OF THE LITTLE CHILDREN. THESE FOUR, HAILEY, ROBBIE, RADLEY AND CHARLOTTE WILL BE HEADED TO THE HOUSE TO WARM-UP AT ANY TIME.

AS THE SUN BEGAN TO MELT SOME OF THE SNOW ON ROOFTOPS, BEAUTIFUL ICICLES FORMED CREATING A SWISS-LIKE SCENE.

AS THE SUN BEGAN TO MELT SOME OF THE SNOW ON ROOFTOPS,
BEAUTIFUL ICICLES FORMED CREATING A SWISS-LIKE SCENE.

GRAYSON, RIGHT, AND NATE ARE DRESSED FOR THE WEATHER AND SOME SNOW SPORTS.

GRAYSON, RIGHT, AND NATE ARE DRESSED FOR THE WEATHER AND SOME SNOW SPORTS.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Popular Recent Comments
Precious gifts across two hemispheres

Precious gifts across two hemispheres Hot

Community Jan 12, 2017 0

Iron Bridge Road corridor hitting a growth spurt

Economic Development Sep 7, 2016 0

Riley Hunt to Represent Team USA in the Apeldoorn 2017 Softball tour in the Netherlands.

Softball Jan 11, 2017 0

Sports Backers Supports Bike/Trail Intiative

Sports Backers Supports Bike/Trail Intiative Hot

Chesterfield Government Nov 13, 2015 1

Finding your fitness equilibrium

Health Jan 11, 2017 0

POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter Jan 11, 2017 0

Virginia Democratic Leaders Rally for Obamacare

State News Jan 16, 2017 0

In Step with the Women’s March, Richmond Takes to the Streets  

Uncategorized Jan 16, 2017 0

Virginia Attorney General Seeks to Expand Hate Crime Definition

Virginia Attorney General Seeks to Expand Hate Crime Definition

State News Jan 13, 2017 0

Black Legislators Seek to Protect Education Funding

State News Jan 12, 2017 0

That was then… John Randolph

That was then… John Randolph

Community Jan 12, 2017 0

Precious gifts across two hemispheres

Precious gifts across two hemispheres Hot

Community Jan 12, 2017 0

Candidate Forum: Board of Supervisors

Board of Supervisors Oct 14, 2015 2

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Community Aug 5, 2015 1

Tips on Skirting Moskeeters

What's Up Doc May 27, 2015 1

Use your imagination throw some bling in your garden

Life's a Garden May 26, 2016 1

Elizabeth Davis MS triumphs in “The Lion King, Jr”

Elizabeth Davis MS triumphs in “The Lion King, Jr”

Schools Apr 13, 2016 1

NEXT LEVEL

NEXT LEVEL

Sports Jan 11, 2017 1

©2016 Village News - Village Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved. Physical address: 11801 Centre Street, Chester, VA 23831