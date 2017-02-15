Trending

Fort Lee celebrating a century of support to our nation

Community February 15, 2017 VN Staff 0

FORT LEE, Va. – Fort Lee commemorates its centennial in 2017 with a variety of activities that honor both its rich history and the...

FORT LEE, Va. – Fort Lee commemorates its centennial in 2017 with a variety of activities that honor both its rich history and the lineage of troops, family members, and civilians who contributed to a century of support to the nation.
Celebration plans in July include a community concert at the annual Fourth at the Fort celebration, a time capsule ceremony, the unveiling of a commemorative print, museum exhibit openings, and a documentary premiere.FT-LEE-TODAY

“For 100 years, Camp/Fort Lee has provided world-class training to the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces,” said Maj. Gen. Darrell K. Williams, commanding general of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command of Fort Lee.

Following a declaration of war in April 1917, the Army 1961-quartermaster-schoolleased 9,000 acres in Prince George County for the construction of one of 32 new cantonments to train the mobilizing Army. Following a whirlwind of construction, Camp Lee became the home of the 80th Division, which deployed to France in May 1918 in support of World War I. Daily, more than 40,000 troops trained at Camp Lee until the Armistice in November 1918.

Serving as a demobilization
station until 1921, Camp Lee was dismantled, with the land reverting to the Commonwealth for use as a forest and game preserve. It would remain so until war again threatened the nation.1952-wac-recruits

In the Army’s build up to World War II, Camp Lee was reconstructed in October 1940, becoming home of the Army Quartermaster Corps. The camp was also briefly the home of the Women’s Army Corps Training Center.

Camp Lee became Fort Lee when it was designated as a permanent Army facility in 1950 and continued to serve as the home of the Quartermaster until 2005. That year, Fort Lee’s role for the Army was significantly expanded after the passing of the Base Realignment and Closure Act.

Under the 2005 BRAC, the Ordnance Mechanical1950S-MODEL-MAKER-AT-FT Maintenance School at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., and the Ordnance Munitions and Electronic Maintenance School at Redstone Arsenal, Ala., were relocated to Fort Lee. These elements moved to a newly constructed U.S. Army Ordnance School Campus on Fort Lee in 2009. The U.S. Army Transportation School also relocated to Fort Lee from Fort Eustis. The Combined Arms Support Command headquarters building, several troop barracks facilities, housing and other new facilities constructed at Fort Lee also greatly expanded the post as part of the BRAC.

As the Army’s “Home of Sustainment,” Fort Lee supports the training, education and development of adaptive Army professionals in fields such as transportation, supply, culinary arts, equipment repair and maintenance.

“There are two reasons Fort Lee has remained a vital installation for the Army,” Williams noted. “From the very beginning, we have consistently delivered game-changing troops and leaders, and leveraged an unshakeable partnership with our surrounding community.”

Fort Lee is now the third largest training center in the Army, supporting nearly 86,000 Soldiers, retirees, veterans, family members and civilian employees both on and off post. The installation has a $2.4 billion impact on the local economy each year.

The major organizations at Fort Lee include the Defense Commissary Agency, the Defense Contract Management Agency, the Combined Arms Support Command, Army Logistics University, the U.S. Army Ordnance School, U.S. Army Quartermaster School and the U.S. Army Transportation School.

 

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Popular Recent Comments
Moore’s Lake Apartment Complex Unique

Moore’s Lake Apartment Complex Unique Hot

Housing May 26, 2016 1

Rally at City Hall demands ICE leave Richmond

State News Feb 16, 2017 0

Local athletes make their college choices

Local athletes make their college choices Hot

Commentary Feb 10, 2017 0

Juniors, seniors donate their time for a vision launch event

Juniors, seniors donate their time for a vision launch event Hot

Community Feb 15, 2017 0

Iron Bridge Road corridor hitting a growth spurt

Economic Development Sep 7, 2016 0

Fort Lee celebrating a century of support to our nation

Community Feb 15, 2017 0

Schools still can’t start before Labor Day

State News Feb 16, 2017 0

Rally at City Hall demands ICE leave Richmond

State News Feb 16, 2017 0

Attorney general praises injunction blocking travel ban

State News Feb 16, 2017 0

Assembly passes bill to prevent identity theft

State News Feb 16, 2017 0

Nonviolent felons could become gun owners

State News Feb 16, 2017 0

WWI uniform finds new home at Fort Lee

WWI uniform finds new home at Fort Lee

Community Feb 16, 2017 0

Candidate Forum: Board of Supervisors

Board of Supervisors Oct 14, 2015 2

Tips on Skirting Moskeeters

What's Up Doc May 27, 2015 1

Parks and Recreation Director Michael Golden Announces Retirement

Parks and Recreation Director Michael Golden Announces Retirement

Chesterfield Government Feb 25, 2016 1

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Community Aug 5, 2015 1

Health concerns around Dominion flyash permit

Health concerns around Dominion flyash permit

Board of Supervisors Jul 13, 2016 4

Ant Harris Added to Vikings Active Roster

Ant Harris Added to Vikings Active Roster

Football Dec 16, 2015 1

©2016 Village News - Village Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved. Physical address: 11801 Centre Street, Chester, VA 23831