Chesterfield County announces 2017 Black History Month scholarships

The Chesterfield County Black History Month Celebration Program announced the recipients of its Leadership for the 21st Century Scholarships at their business and Scholarship Awards Breakfast Friday, Feb. 17. Scholarship recipients attended, along with their parents or guardians, to receive the recognition and certificates of achievement. Six scholarships were awarded each in the amount of $2,500. Winners were selected from each of the five Chesterfield County magisterial districts, and one scholarship was awarded to a Chesterfield County student from the Maggie L. Walker Governor School. This is the 20th year that these scholarships have been awarded. This year’s scholarship recipients were:

Nicole Keeys of Thomas Dale High School has achieved a grade point average of 3.9. Her plans are to major in pre-allied health in college, and upon graduation, she hopes to become an occupational therapist. Nicole has participated in the Science Club, and she is a member of the Beta Club and the National Honor Society. Nicole also volunteers at her church, at Elizabeth Scott Elementary School and atthe Chesterfield Food Bank.

Oyeolamide Oeydrian of Clover Hill High School has earned a grade point average of 4.3. She plans to major in pharmacy at Hampton University, and upon graduation she hopes to become a pharmacist. Oyeolamide has participated in the French Club, and she is a member of the National Honor Society and the Beta Club. She also was selected as a Junior Marshal, an honor bestowed only on the top academic students. Her community service efforts are highlighted by her work as a freshman mentor at Clover Hill, and at church.

Majd Aboul Hosn of Meadowbrook High School has achieved a grade point average of 4.56. His plans are to major in biology at Virginia Commonwealth University, and upon graduation he hopes to become an oncologist. Majd is a member of the varsity volleyball and tennis teams, and he participates in the Debate Club, Future Business Leaders of America, and the National Honor Society. His work outside of school includes community service at the Peer-to-Peer

Tutoring Center and participation in the Meadowbrook fundraiser, Roar-A-Thon.

Edward Caleb Capriglione of Cosby High School has achieved a grade point average of 4.6. He intends to major in finance at Virginia Tech and, upon graduation, hopes to become a financial analyst. Edward is a member of the Beta Club, the National Honor Society, the National Spanish Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta (a math honor society), and participates in the DECA and Spanish Clubs. Among his favorite community service activities is participating in the

Tri-Cities Workcamp, which serves underprivileged children in Petersburg.

Mary Berghuis of James River High School has earned a grade point average of 4.42. Mary’s plans are to major in business at the University of Virginia, and upon graduation she hopes to become a financial analyst. Mary has participated in the James River Regiment Marching Band in all four of her years of high school, and she has served as the band’s council president. She enjoys volunteering at Morningside Retirement Center, calling bingo games and playing her trumpet for residents and guests.

Leigh Norman of Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School and has achieved a grade point average of 3.92. Leigh intends to major in communication, Chinese, and anthropology at George Mason University. Upon graduation she hopes to become a “humorous humanitarian.” Leigh is a member of the National Honor Society, the National English Honor Society, the National American Sign Language Honor Society, and the VHSL Varsity Dance Team. She has performed community service at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Children’s Hospital, the Math-Science Innovation Center, the Richmond SPCA, the Richmond Public Library and the Library of Virginia.

Students who applied for the scholarships needed to meet the following requirements: be a Chesterfield County Public Schools senior who attends one of Chesterfield County’s public high schools or one of the two regional Governor’s Schools; Plan to attend a Virginia college or university; submit an application, including a written essay about the selected theme; apply by Jan. 3, 2017.