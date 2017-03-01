Trending

Chesterfield County announces 2017 Black History Month scholarships

HonorsSchools March 1, 2017 VN Staff 0

The Chesterfield County Black History Month Celebration Program announced the recipients of its Leadership for the 21st Century Scholarships at their business and Scholarship...
schools---black-history-month-scholarship

From left to right, Master of Ceremonies and WRIC Evening Anchor Juan Conde; Chesterfield County School Board Member Dianne Smith; Scholarship Winners Mary Berghuis, Majd Aboul Hosn, Oyeolamide Oyediran, Leigh Norman, Edward Caleb Capriglone, and Nicole Keeys; Chesterfield County School Superintendent Dr. James Lane; Chesterfield County School Board Member John Erbach and former Virginia Education Secretary Anne Holton.

The Chesterfield County Black History Month Celebration Program announced the recipients of its Leadership for the 21st Century Scholarships at their business and Scholarship Awards Breakfast Friday, Feb. 17. Scholarship recipients attended, along with their parents or guardians, to receive the recognition and certificates of achievement. Six scholarships were awarded each in the amount of $2,500. Winners were selected from each of the five Chesterfield County magisterial districts, and one scholarship was awarded to a Chesterfield County student from the Maggie L. Walker Governor School. This is the 20th year that these scholarships have been awarded. This year’s scholarship recipients were:

Nicole Keeys of Thomas Dale High School has achieved a grade point average of 3.9. Her plans are to major in pre-allied health in college, and upon graduation, she hopes to become an occupational therapist. Nicole has participated in the Science Club, and she is a member of the Beta Club and the National Honor Society. Nicole also volunteers at her church, at Elizabeth Scott Elementary School and atthe Chesterfield Food Bank.

Oyeolamide Oeydrian of Clover Hill High School has earned a grade point average of 4.3. She plans to major in pharmacy at Hampton University, and upon graduation she hopes to become a pharmacist. Oyeolamide has participated in the French Club, and she is a member of the National Honor Society and the Beta Club. She also was selected as a Junior Marshal, an honor bestowed only on the top academic students. Her community service efforts are highlighted by her work as a freshman mentor at Clover Hill, and at church.

Majd Aboul Hosn of Meadowbrook High School has achieved a grade point average of 4.56. His plans are to major in biology at Virginia Commonwealth University, and upon graduation he hopes to become an oncologist. Majd is a member of the varsity volleyball and tennis teams, and he participates in the Debate Club, Future Business Leaders of America, and the National Honor Society. His work outside of school includes community service at the Peer-to-Peer

Tutoring Center and participation in the Meadowbrook fundraiser, Roar-A-Thon.
Edward Caleb Capriglione of Cosby High School has achieved a grade point average of 4.6. He intends to major in finance at Virginia Tech and, upon graduation, hopes to become a financial analyst. Edward is a member of the Beta Club, the National Honor Society, the National Spanish Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta (a math honor society), and participates in the DECA and Spanish Clubs. Among his favorite community service activities is participating in the

Tri-Cities Workcamp, which serves underprivileged children in Petersburg.
Mary Berghuis of James River High School has earned a grade point average of 4.42. Mary’s plans are to major in business at the University of Virginia, and upon graduation she hopes to become a financial analyst. Mary has participated in the James River Regiment Marching Band in all four of her years of high school, and she has served as the band’s council president. She enjoys volunteering at Morningside Retirement Center, calling bingo games and playing her trumpet for residents and guests.
Leigh Norman of Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School and has achieved a grade point average of 3.92. Leigh intends to major in communication, Chinese, and anthropology at George Mason University. Upon graduation she hopes to become a “humorous humanitarian.” Leigh is a member of the National Honor Society, the National English Honor Society, the National American Sign Language Honor Society, and the VHSL Varsity Dance Team. She has performed community service at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Children’s Hospital, the Math-Science Innovation Center, the Richmond SPCA, the Richmond Public Library and the Library of Virginia.
Students who applied for the scholarships needed to meet the following requirements: be a Chesterfield County Public Schools senior who attends one of Chesterfield County’s public high schools or one of the two regional Governor’s Schools; Plan to attend a Virginia college or university; submit an application, including a written essay about the selected theme; apply by Jan. 3, 2017.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Popular Recent Comments
Plantar Fasciitis

Plantar Fasciitis Hot

What's Up Doc Jan 21, 2016 1

New regional high school applications due by Saturday

New regional high school applications due by Saturday Hot

Community Mar 1, 2017 0

Semolina: the noun that won the county spelling bee

Activities Mar 1, 2017 0

Iron Bridge Road corridor hitting a growth spurt

Economic Development Sep 7, 2016 0

SAVING HISTORY ONE BATTLE AT A TIME

SAVING HISTORY ONE BATTLE AT A TIME Hot

Community Mar 1, 2017 0

Fire Chiefs Association Honors Chesterfield’s Chief Senter

Chesterfield Government Mar 1, 2017 0

How did your Senator/Delegate vote at General Assembly

State News Mar 2, 2017 0

Haake retires April 1

Announcements Mar 1, 2017 0

Schooner at Bermuda Hundred

History Mar 1, 2017 0

SAVING HISTORY ONE BATTLE AT A TIME

SAVING HISTORY ONE BATTLE AT A TIME Hot

Community Mar 1, 2017 0

CHSVa announces the opening of a new exhibit – Chesterfield’s Picture Postcard Past

Uncategorized Mar 1, 2017 0

Tickets on sale for woman’s club spring fashion show

Clubs Mar 1, 2017 0

Candidate Forum: Board of Supervisors

Board of Supervisors Oct 14, 2015 2

HistoriCorps to preserve Ettrick’s historic Summerseat

HistoriCorps to preserve Ettrick’s historic Summerseat

Community Jul 6, 2016 1

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Community Aug 5, 2015 1

Love, Honor, Loss: Celebrating the life of Sgt. Aaron Wittman

Love, Honor, Loss: Celebrating the life of Sgt. Aaron Wittman

Features Oct 26, 2016 3

Bullied Survivor

Bullied Survivor

People Feb 10, 2016 3

Tips on Skirting Moskeeters

What's Up Doc May 27, 2015 1

©2016 Village News - Village Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved. Physical address: 11801 Centre Street, Chester, VA 23831