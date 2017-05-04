Weekly Calendar

FRIDAY MAY 5- “ELEEMOSYNARY” – 7 p.m. Thomas Dale Theater department production. Small auditorium. 3626 W. Hundred Rd. $10.“The 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY...

SATURDAY MAY 6-

CHESTER KIWANIS 5K & 1 MILE FUN RUN – 1-mile 9:30 a.m., 5K 10 a.m. Thomass Dale High School. Chester Community Health Expo by HCA, family Zumba dancing, food, face painting. Fee for runners and walkers.

TIRE AMNESTY DAY – 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Don’t throw your tires away. Recycle them. Chesterfield County residents are invited to bring their tires to this free event. Only one visit per household allowed. Participants must show proof of residency (i.e. driver’s license, water bill, etc.). Only bike, car and light truck tires are accepted. Tires may be on or off the rims. There is a limit of five tires per household. No tractor tires will be accepted. Southern Area Convenience Center, 6700 Landfill Dr. For more information: Pam Cooper, anti-litter manager, 751-2227.

THE RICHMOND JAZZ SOCIETY’S “MAKE MUSIC WITH ME BAND” – 11 a.m. to noon. Ettrick-Matoaca Library. A blend of jazz and children’s classics creates this delightful concert for families. Children can join in with the band to make their own music. Register online at library.chesterfield.gov

CHESTER LIBRARY ART EXHIBIT RECEPTION 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Inspired by the Blue Ridge – Artists Donna Tables and Lara Stables prints and painting inspired by the landscapes of Virginia. Exhibit: April 22-May 31.

3 D PRINTED BRONZE JEWELRY – 10:30 a.m. to noon. Meadowdale Library. Learn how 3 D printers work and use design software to create jewelry from bronze filament in this two-part workshop. For teens in middle and high school. Register online at library.chesterfield.gov

CHESTER FARMERS MARKET – 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Chester Village Green.

ALTERED BOOKS: TURNING OLD BOOKS INTO NEW ART – 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Chester Library. Breathe new life into old books by transforming them into artwork that lasts. Register online at library.chesterfield.gov

YARN DOLL DAY – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia presents a family-friendly event at the Chesterfield County Museum. See dolls handmade from corn husks, corn cobs, nuts, pine tags, wooden spools, paper and yarn. Learn how yarn was spun in the past, and make a yarn doll to take home. Chesterfield County Museum, 6813 Mimms Loop, Chesterfield (Historic Courthouse Green) The event is free but donations are welcome. Tours of the 1892 Jail will be available during the event. Contact: County Museum, 768-7311, or visit www.chesterfieldhistory.com.

“ELEEMOSYNARY” – 3 p.m. Thomas Dale Theater department production. Small auditorium. 3626 W. Hundred Rd. $5.

“The 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE” – 7 p.m. Thomas Dale Theater department production. Small auditorium. 3626 W. Hundred Rd. $10.

TUESDAY MAY 9-

LUNCHTIME JAM SESSIONS – Noon to 1:30 p.m. Chester Library. Beginner-friendly, informal old-time music jam. Bring your instrument and play along. No registration required.

INTERMEDIATE AND ADVANCED CCPL CHESS CLUB – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Meadowdale Library. Need a quiet place to play chess? Join for intermediate and advanced play. All ages are welcome.

GRACE CAFE – 5:30 until 7 p.m. Free weekly dinners, open to everyone at Chester Presbyterian Church 3424 W. Hundred Road, Details: 748-4636.