POLICE BLOTTER

Summary of reported offenses MAY 12 – MAY 17 assaults – 40 larceny- 34 fraud- 21 miscellaneous- 21 animal cases – 16 drug offenses-14...

ALCOTT RD (25xx block) 05/13/2017 11:25 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

ARBOR LAKE DR (68xx block) 05/14/2017 7:50 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

AUTUMNLEAF DR (58xx block) 05/14/2017 5:00 p.m. –Unknown entry. Nothing reported stolen.

BEULAH RD (40xx block) 05/14/2017 11:00 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

BRANDERS BRIDGE RD (124xx block) 05/16/2017 7:00 a.m. – Vandalism-Commercial/Business

BRIMLEY PL(47xx block) 05/13/2017 2:00 a.m. – Robbery with a firearm. Money taken from victim.

CAKEBREAD CT (63xx block) 05/08/2017 1:00 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

CHINABERRY DR (7xx block) 05/13/2017 11:00 p.m. – Front door entry. Consumable goods, jewelry, and money stolen from residence.

COGBILL RD (49xx block) 05/12/2017 1:35 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial

COUGAR TL (38xx block) 05/09/2017 11:10 a.m. – Money stolen from school building.

COURTHOUSE RD (103xx block) 05/09/2017 11:00 a.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.

COURTHOUSE RD (103xx block) 05/15/2017 11:30 a.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.

DREWRYS BLUFF RD (29xx block) 05/12/2017 9:00 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge

FIELDING RD (31xx block) 05/15/2017 10:00 p.m. – Rear passenger side door entered. Electronics stolen from vehicle.

FINWORTH LN (82xx block) 05/11/2017 11:00 p.m. – Front window entry. Nothing reported stolen.

HALLOWAY AVE (203xx block) 05/11/2017 12:00 p.m. – Vandalism to school building.

HILMAR DR (73xx block) 04/15/2017 8:00 a.m. – Electronics and money stolen from residence.

HOPKINS RD (50xx block) 05/15/2017 5:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

HYDE PARK DR (40xx block) 05/15/2017 7:30 a.m. – Money stolen from residence.

IRON BRIDGE RD (120xx block) 05/15/2017 5:00 p.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

IRON BRIDGE RD (123xx block) 05/15/2017 4:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (112xx block) 05/14/2017 7:00 p.m. – Entry unknown. Nothing reported stolen.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (128xx block) 05/14/2017 1:00 a.m. – Trunk entered. Nothing reported stolen from vehicle.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (61xx block) 05/12/2017 6:30 p.m.- Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (67xx block) 04/17/2017 12:00 p.m. – Front door entry. Money and miscellaneous goods stolen from residence.

LOGANWOOD DR (30xx block) 05/16/2017 7:00 a.m. – Rear passenger side door entered. Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

LONGHOUSE LN (177xx block) 05/09/2017 12:20 p.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.

MARINA DR (21xx block) 05/16/2017 1:00 a.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

MARTINGALE RD (27xx block) 05/16/2017 12:01 a.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Nothing reported stolen.

MASON DALE WY (46xx block) 05/11/2017 2:00 p.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

MASON HOLLOW DR (48xx block) 05/16/2017 7:43 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed

MEADOWDALE BLVD (32xx block) 05/15/2017 6:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

MEADOWDALE BLVD (35xx block) 05/13/2017 7:01 p.m. – Attempted robbery at front door of residence.

MEADOWDALE BLVD (43xx block) 05/15/2017 8:45 p.m. – Electronics stolen from public building.

MEDOWDALE BLVD (41xx block) 05/16/2017 9:45 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Possession

N ENON CHURCH RD (131xx block) 05/14/2017 2:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items reported stolen from garage.

OLD BERMUDA HUNDRED RD (25xx block) 05/13/2017 3:45 p.m. – Bomb Case-Threat

O’MALLEY DR (71xx block) 05/09/2017 3:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

OSBORNE RD (32xx block) 05/15/2017 5:23 p.m. – Money stolen from residence.

PAT LN (55xx block) 05/15/2017 11:10 p.m. – Front door entry. Nothing reported stolen.

PERRYMONT RD (90xx block) 05/14/2017 12:50 a.m. – Front door entry. Electronics stolen from residence.

PROCTORS RUN CT (90xx block) 05/11/2017 3:30 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

REDDY BRANCE RD (82xx block) 05/11/2017 12:01 a.m. – Side door entry. Firearms stolen from residence.

RIVERTERRACE RD (208xx block) 05/14/2017 3:30 p.m.. – Vandalism-Residential

RUFFIN MILL RD (13xx block) 05/14/2017 8:00 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Consumable goods, jewelry, and money reported stolen from vehicle.

SAILORS CREEK DR (61xx block) 05/15/2017 7:00 a.m. – Front driver’s side door entry. Firearms stolen from vehicle.

SIR PEYTON DR (1145xx block) 05/15/2017 10:00 p.m. – Attached garage entry. 2017 Suzuki Black stolen along with electronics.

SIR PEYTON DR (145xx block) 05/13/2017 9:58 a.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

SPRING ARBOR CT (65xx block) 05/13/2017 6:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

STORNOWAY DR (48xx block) 05/16/2017 3:00 p.m. – Money stolen from residence.

STRATHMORE RD (61xx block) 05/15/2017 9:30 p.m. – Bicycles stolen from residence.

SWIFT BLUFF DR (20xx block) 05/15/2017 9:00 p.m. – Front passenger side door entered. Money reported stolen from vehicle.

W HUNDRED RD (25xx block) 05/15/2017 2:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from restaurant.

W HUNDRED RD (29xx block) 05/15/2017 2:00 p.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.

WATCHSPRING DR (45xx block) 05/11/2017 1:15 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Other

WELDON ST (189xx block) 05/10/2017 12:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items reported stolen from residence.

WILLIS RD (23xx block) 05/11/2017 2:14 a.m. – Consumable goods stolen from vehicle.

WINDWOOD LN (50xx block) 05/12/2017 3:00 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from roadway.