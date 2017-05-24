Warriors look for warpath in postseason

By ZACH LONG After 17 regular season games, the Matoaca baseball team has only given up 15 earned runs. With consistent production on the...

After 17 regular season games, the Matoaca baseball team has only given up 15 earned runs. With consistent production on the mound and a disciplined defense, the Warriors finished the regular season with a 13-4 record, and they are primed for a postseason run.

Even when the Warriors lost this year, it hasn’t been by much. A 2-0 loss to Dinwiddie and a 1-0 loss to Prince George are two of the few blemishes on their

resume. The senior-laden squad has made a great effort to keep games close with their defense.

James Womack has had himself quite the season. With a 5-2 record on the mound, he’s allowed just one earned run in 39 innings and struck out 47 batters. He also has the second best batting average on the team.

Ty Pannill plays at second when Womack pitches, but he also has a spot in the rotation. He finished a terrific regular season with a 4-1 record and right at a 1 ERA.

Centerfielder Justin Ford has been huge for the Warriors’ offense this year. He’s batting over .430 and has had a tremendous senior season.

Nick Grohowski has served as an excellent third baseman and he has also done a great job hitting. Jacob Floyd who has started since his sophomore year, has been a stud for head coach Tim Haynes at first base. He’s managed just three errors in around 400 plays for his career.

With veteran leadership, a long postseason run could be in store for Matoaca. The last Matoaca team to make it to the state tournament was 11 years ago in 2006. A lofty goal, making it their teams plan.

¨Ït’s a senior club,” says Haynes. “They’ve been with me a couple of years now and hopefully, good things happen.¨