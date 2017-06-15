VN Softball Player of the Year: Lauryn King, Thomas Dale

Lauryn King is now a two-time Village News Softball Player of the Year. This year, she also managed to be named to the All-Conference...

In her senior campaign she batted .486, got six triples, hit two home runs, batted 21 runs in, and scored 22 runs. Normally playing in the outfield, King also put together some great outings on the mound when she was called to pitch when the Knights’ rotation faced injury.

“She’s a dynamic player,” said coach Dennis Jones. Jones, also a defensive coordinator for the Thomas Dale football team, says King brings a little bit of football grit to the softball field.

“She’s like my linebacker out there because she’s willing to go all out and she’s tough as nails.”

King will head to West Virginia Wesleyan this fall, and she will play Division II softball there in the spring. The women’s college Bobcats made it to the Division II World Series this year, and King will look to add to an already talented squad and make a run for a Division II title.