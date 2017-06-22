Sibley’s Bar-B-Q closed after fire

Sibley’s Bar-B-Q Restaurant & Catering fans will have to wait a little while before they will be able to order their favorites.A fire damaged...

Sibley’s Bar-B-Q Restaurant & Catering fans will have to wait a little while before they will be able to order their favorites.A fire damaged the restaurant, Friday morning and caused the business located in the 12000 Winfree St. to remain closed.

It all began around 2:56 a.m., when the fire alarm went off and firefighters responded. Fire officials said that smoke was venting from all sides of the one-story building, and the inside had heavy smoke conditions.

According to a statement on Sibley’s Facebook page, firefighters arrived on scene within four minutes of the alarm.

Fire officials said that the fire was in the kitchen area and mostly likely was caused by the fryer, but that is still being investigated.

Crews from Chester, Centralia, Dutch Gap and Harrowgate fire stations responded. Also dispatched to the fire were two battalion chiefs, a safety officer, a medic unit from Dutch Gap Station, a shift commander, and a fire marshal.

Officials said an initial estimate of the damages was $50,000 structural and $10,000 for contents.

Sibley’s Facebook page, stated, “We’d like to thank everyone for the support and well wishes. The fire was pretty rough last night, but there was no structural damage. We will be closed until further notice for a rebuild. We’d also like to send a huge thank you to Chesterfield County Fire and EMS and Chesterfield County Police for all that they did in suppressing the fire last night. They were on seen within 4 minutes of the initial call! Big round of applause for those guys! We don’t know when, but we’ll be back soon and better than ever!”