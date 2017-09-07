HISTORY: THAT WAS THEN: WREXHAM HALL

This notable intersection of Iron Bridge and Centralia roads is known for the location of it cattycorner pharmacies junk food joints, banks and...

At one time the northeast corner of that intersection was home to Wrexham before they paved paradise and put up a parking lot.

In the mid-1980s, the home, which some say dates back to 1770, was moved to its current location on Old Wrexham Road, and it is currently an event destination.

Two additions were made, one in 1950 and the other in 1960. The latter years “Fruit Hill,” an old house off Branders Bridge Road, was purchased and dismantled, and parts were incorporated into

“Wrexham” in a renovation. The old stairwell at Fruit Hill was moved and installed at Wrexham.

That stairway is one of the places that is known as the “the Lady in Red” is purported to have been seen.

The little window to the right of the stairs is where I saw “something” disappear one night, said Dick Hague who grew up in the house and supplied the photos above.

The beautiful one-piece panels from Fruit Hill were installed in the drawing room. The stairway is visible through the wall. Notice all the new lumber in the construction. The Fruit Hill stairs were one step shorter than Wrexham’s, so a nasty step down into the addition resulted.

Hague said that once he left Wrexham he missed cutting grass, “This was one great place to have grown up in, didn’t miss cutting at all after I left,” he said.