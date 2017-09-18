Little House family festival highlights pioneer days

The day proved to be warm, sunny, and busy as children and other visitors tried out all the fun activities and learning opportunities at...

The day proved to be warm, sunny, and busy as children and other visitors tried out all the fun activities and learning opportunities at Enon Library's Little House Day.

House Day.Chesterfield County Public Library organizer Lonnie Elliott said Saturday’s event was purely an educational opportunity. “We want people to be able to come and see what life was like all those years ago,” Elliott explained.The event drew more than 300 visitors and included a variety of fun activities. There were pioneer games, crafts including making yarn dolls and clay pottery stamped bowls, dance calling, a petting zoo, displays of farm equipment, and costumes for dress.

“We were so pleased to see so many kids come in costumes,” Elliott said. A special treat was participation by the Frontier Culture Museum of Staunton, Va. Two representatives, Alexandria and Mikayla, showed children how to dress in period costumes. Mikayla led a day in the life as a school marm, and the children used chalk and mini-blackboards in a mock classroom. The highlight was a short skit put on by the Chesterfield Children’s Theatre.Little House Day was a success. Children flitted from games to the petting zoo and made crafts as they learned about the times from more than 100 years ago.