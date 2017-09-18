Trending

Little House family festival highlights pioneer days

Events September 18, 2017 Melissa Wilfong

front426
The day proved to be warm, sunny, and busy as children and other visitors tried out all the fun activities and learning opportunities at...

The day proved to be warm, sunny, and busy as children and other visitors tried out all the fun activities and learning opportunities at Enon Library’s Little House Day.The day proved to be warm, sunny, and busy as children and other visitors tried out all the fun activities and learning opportunities at Enon Library’s Little

                                               

House Day.Chesterfield County Public Library organizer Lonnie Elliott said Saturday’s event was purely an educational opportunity. “We want people to be able to come and see what life was like all those years ago,” Elliott explained.The event drew more than 300 visitors and included a variety of fun activities. There were pioneer games, crafts including making yarn dolls and clay pottery stamped bowls, dance calling, a petting zoo, displays of farm equipment, and costumes for dress.

“We were so pleased to see so many kids come in costumes,” Elliott said. A special treat was participation by the Frontier Culture Museum of Staunton, Va. Two representatives, Alexandria and Mikayla, showed children how to dress in period costumes. Mikayla led a day in the life as a school marm, and the children used chalk and mini-blackboards in a mock classroom. The highlight was a short skit put on by the Chesterfield Children’s Theatre.Little House Day was a success. Children flitted from games to the petting zoo and made crafts as they learned about the times from more than 100 years ago.

Magazine Style Full Page Views

Full Page Views Oct 13, 2017 0

Please note the control buttons at the bottom of the page...

Chesapeake

State News Sep 30, 2017

After firing up the onboard computer, the burly and bearded Minnesota...

Fall Musings

Mixing Bowl Sep 27, 2017

The start of school certainly ushered in the beginning of fall...
Baseball fans visit Cooperstown, N.Y.

Baseball fans visit Cooperstown, N.Y.

Around the World Sep 27, 2017

Jackson Drewry, Walter and Elinor Daniels, and Kaylee Field...

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor Sep 26, 2017

Concerned for Constituents To the Editor: I am a Pharmacist/Owner of...

Dogpound going to the birds

Dogpound Sep 20, 2017

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound....
Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.