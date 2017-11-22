Police Blotter

BARBOURSVILLE LN (63xx block) 10/27/2017 9:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous property stolen from residence. BENHILL DR (21xx block) 02/02/2017 12:00 a.m. – Household goods, jewelry,...

BARBOURSVILLE LN (63xx block) 10/27/2017 9:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous property stolen from residence.

BENHILL DR (21xx block) 02/02/2017 12:00 a.m. – Household goods, jewelry, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

BENTWOOD LN (95xx block) 11/01/2017 4:00 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Jewelry and miscellaneous property stolen from vehicle.

BETHESDA DR (36xx block) 11/03/2017 6:50 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

BETZ CT (35xx block) 10/31/2017 3:00 p.m. – Electronics, Household goods, firearms, 2003 black utility trailer, and miscellaneous property

reported stolen from residence.

BLUFFSIDE DR (35xx block) 09/15/2017 7:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

BRITTONWOOD DR (102xx block) 11/04/2017 8:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

CASTLEWOOD RD (52xx block) 10/26/2017 12:00 p.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

CHESTER FOREST LN (87xx block) 10/01/2017 7:00 a.m. – Clothing, jewelry, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

CHESTERFIELD AVE (209xx block) 10/28/2017 8:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

CHESTERFIELD AVE (210xx block) 10/28/2017 12:01 a.m. – Front passenger window entered. Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

CHESTERFIELD AVE (212xx block) 10/29/2017 9:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

COGBILL RD (28xx block) 10/31/2017 6:00 a.m. – Side door entry. Nothing reported stolen from residence.

COGBILL RD (49xx block) 11/02/2017 10:35 a.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.

COGBILL RD (49xx block) 11/03/2017 7:55 a.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.

COLLEGE PARK AVE (202xx block) 10/26/2017 1:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

COURTHOUSE RD (101xx block) 10/27/2017 8:50 a.m. – Money stolen from school building.

COURTHOUSE RD (101xx block) 10/30/2017 12:15 p.m. – Vandalism around a school building.

CREEK WAY (90xx block) 11/02/2017 3:20 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

DECLARATION AVE (122xx block) 11/01/2017 10:00 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Money stolen from vehicle.

DRAYTON RD (110xx block) 11/04/2017 5:00 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

DULWICH DR (31xx block) 10/27/2017 5:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

DUNDAS RD (30xx block) 10/31/2017 4:50 a.m. – Rear door entry. Nothing reported stolen.

EAGLES CREST LN (63xx block) 11/01/2017 2:20 a.m. – Attempted Robbery with a firearm in the street. Nothing reported taken from victim.

GRASSMERE RD (50xx block) 10/31/2017 10:00 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Consumable goods stolen from vehicle.

HALLMARK CR (52xx block) 09/20/2017 12:00 p.m. – Firearms and miscellaneous property stolen from residence.

HAVEN AVE (84xx block) 10/29/2017 9:00 p.m. – Front door entry. Money stolen from residence.

HEATHER RG (96xx block) 11/02/2017 8:00 p.m. – Firearms stolen from vehicle.

HILL SPRING TR (46xx block) 10/01/2017 8:00 a.m. – Jewelry stolen from residence.

HOPKINS RD (47xx block) 10/31/2017 10:15 a.m. – Nothing reported stolen.

IAN PL (46xx block) 10/30/2017 7:30 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

IRON BRIDGE PZ (120xx block) 11/01/2017 11:30 p.m. – Attempted Larceny-From Motor Vehicles

IRON BRIDGE RD (55xx block) 11/05/2017 12:30 a.m. – Front door entry. Nothing reported stolen from residence.

IRONGATE DR (68xx block) 11/05/2017 1:12 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (158xx block) 11/05/2017 12:25 a.m. – Electronics stolen from vehicle.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (57xx block) 09/30/2017 9:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous property stolen from residence.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (68xx block) 10/30/2017 10:04 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (68xx block) 10/31/2017 10:00 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (80xx block) 11/05/2017 1:36 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (158xx block) 11/02/2017 4:30 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from business.

JESSUP RD (58xx block) 10/27/2017 5:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous property stolen from parks and recreation.

KENTWOOD FOREST DR (140xx block) 11/04/2017 8:00 p.m. – Clothing and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

KINGS CREST CT (64xx block) 11/02/2017 6:00 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

KINGSTON AVE (127xx block) 10/30/2017 4:00 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Electronis and miscellaneous property stolen from vehicle.

KINGSTON AVE (131xx block) 10/30/2017 5:00 p.m. – Rear door entry. Money stolen from a business.

LAKEMERE DR (58xx block) 11/05/2017 10:58 a.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

LIBERTY WY (7xx block) 11/02/2017 12:55 p.m. – Consumable goods stolen from office building.

LYNDHURST DR (140xx block) 11/04/2017 9:00 p.m. – Nothing reported stolen from vehicle.

MARINA DR (21xx block) 10/25/2017 12:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Mailbox

MARINA DR (25xx block) 10/30/2017 8:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

MARTINGALE RD (27xx block) 11/01/2017 5:30 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

MEADOWDALE BLVD (33xx block) 11/04/2017 12:30 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

MIMI AVE (28xx block) 11/01/2017 7:20 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

N WHITE MOUNTAIN DR (16xx block) 10/31/2017 6:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

OLD ZION MILL RD (65xx block) 10/23/2017 8:00 a.m. – Rear door entry. Money stolen from residence.

POPULAR VIEW PL (31xx block) 10/28/2017 2:52 a.m. – Rear driver’s side door entered. Money stolen from vehicle.

RICHMOND ST (121xx block) 11/03/2017 7:30 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

RIVER RD (116xx block) 11/02/2017 9:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

RUFFIN MILL RD (12xx block) 11/03/2017 11:05 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge

RUTHWIN LN (39xx block) 09/16/2017 8:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous property reported stolen from residence.

SALVERS CT (71xx block) 10/27/2017 2:00 p.m. – Household goods stolen from residence.

SPRUCE AVE (151xx block) 11/02/2017 8:30 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

SUNBEAM RD (53xx block) 11/02/2017 8:00 p.m. – Electronics stolen from vehicle.

SYLVANIA RD (32xx block) 10/31/2017 10:00 p.m. – Electronics, money and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

TRANQUIL LN (59xx block) 11/01/2017 9:50 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed

VAUXHALL RD (43xx block) 10/31/2017 9:00 p.m. – Electronics and firearms stolen from vehicle.

VERDICT CT (62xx block) 10/30/2017 5:30 p.m. – Consumable goods stolen from vehicle.

W HUNDRED RD (47xx block) 11/03/2017 8:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Commercial/Business

W JAMSON RD (58xx block) 11/01/2017 9:30 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

W JAMSON RD (58xx block) 11/03/2017 11:20 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

WHITE MOUNTAIN DR (16xx block) 11/02/2017 12:00 a.m. – Nothing reported stolen.

WHITEPINE RD (66xx block) 11/04/2017 2:30 p.m. – Consumable goods, electronics, jewelry, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

WILLESDEN RD (46xx block) 10/29/2017 5:30 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

WILLIS RD (20xx block) 10/23/2017 12:01 a.m. – Front door entry. Miscellaneous property stolen from residence.

WILLIS RD (21xx block) 11/05/2017 5:00 p.m. – Consumable goods stolen from office building.

WILLIS RD (23xx block) 10/31/2017 8:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

WILMOTH DR (66xx block) 10/30/2017 5:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

WINBOLT CT (121xx block) 11/01/2017 8:00 p.m. – Electronics stolen from vehicle.

WINBOLT DR (123xx block) 11/01/2017 10:00 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Money stolen from vehicle.