On June 1, Christopher D. Noe was promoted to the rank of colonel in the U.S. Army. Noe – pictured with his father, Cliff...

On June 1, Christopher D. Noe was promoted to the rank of colonel in the U.S. Army. Noe – pictured with his father, Cliff Noe of Chester – is a graduate of L.C. Bird High School. On June 15, Noe graduated from the Naval War College in Newport, R.I. Noe and his family will be stationed in Daegu, South Korea.