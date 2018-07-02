Trending
State champs! State champs!

State champs!

BaseballSports July 2, 2018 Caleb M Soptelean 0

The Chesterfield Baseball Club 10U Mustang All Stars traveled to the PONY Virginia State tournament in Windsor, Virginia June 23-25 where they went undefeated... State champs!

The Chesterfield Baseball Club 10U Mustang All Stars traveled to the PONY Virginia State tournament in Windsor, Virginia June 23-25 where they went undefeated and won the state title. The team’s bats were on fire. They scored 75 runs while only giving up 27. Top row from left – coach David Lipes, manager Mark Lindsay, coach Jay Lipchak; middle, Nathan Berry, Landon Lipes, Tai Bowler, Kristian Geter, Jack Gasiorowski, Cooper McCormick; bottom, Owen Rogers, Blake Lindsay, Riley Royster, Caiden Jones, Logan Lipchak.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recently deceased

Obituaries Jul 2, 2018 0

Crowder, Mr. William N. “Irish Billy Crowder,” 80, of Chesterfield, husband...
Lake an ‘Outstanding Preceptor’

Lake an ‘Outstanding Preceptor’

Community Jul 2, 2018 0

Holly Lake was recently honored with the Outstanding Preceptor...
Kracke a Penn State graduate

Kracke a Penn State graduate

Community Jul 2, 2018 0

AMARILLO – The Office of Emergency Management recognizes Briana...
County approves $5.1M more for Chester arts center

County approves $5.1M more for Chester arts center

Chesterfield Government Jul 2, 2018 0

By a 3-2 vote, the Chesterfield County Board of...
Armed mentors at elementary schools?

Armed mentors at elementary schools?

Schools Jul 2, 2018 0

A proposal to have 10 retired law enforcement officers...

Maintain Sunset cemetery, writer says

Letter to the Editor Jul 2, 2018 0

To the editor: I have lived in Chester for nine years...
Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.