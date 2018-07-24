John Tyler Community College adds new programs

CHESTER – John Tyler Community College now offers additional options for students interested in pursuing careers and credentials in manufacturing, health care, the performing...

CHESTER – John Tyler Community College now offers additional options for students interested in pursuing careers and credentials in manufacturing, health care, the performing arts, or unmanned aircraft systems.

Starting this fall, the college’s major list includes an associate of applied science in advanced manufacturing technology, an associate of fine arts in theatre, and an associate of fine arts in theatre with a technical theatre specialization, as well as career studies certificates in massage therapy and nurse aide/medication aide.

Manufacturing technology

The advanced manufacturing technology program expands on Tyler’s advanced manufacturing offerings and was developed to help meet workforce demand. Tyler worked closely with its business and industry partners on the development of the program, which blends manufacturing concepts and business principles to prepare students for jobs as team leader, supervisor, foreman and advanced manufacturing technician. It is based at Tyler’s Chester Campus, which houses state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing labs and is part of Tyler’s Division of Engineering, Business and Public Services.

Theatre

The theatre and technical theatre programs offer students options to explore two distinct areas of the performing arts. The theatre degree is designed for students interested in acting. The program includes four semesters of acting classes, as well as classes focused on movement; voice and speech for the actor; makeup for actors; theatre history; and dramatic literature. Students in the program can build on their theatre education with electives in film acting, improvisation, and technical theatre. The technical theatre program helps students build skills in the many behind-the-scenes crafts needed to produce a theatrical performance. Tyler’s theatre programs are based at the college’s Midlothian Campus, which is home to The Lynn Theatre, a black-box theatre outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment and surrounded by prop, costume, makeup and other support spaces. The programs are part of Tyler’s Division of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Massage therapy

The massage therapy program was launched in response to industry demand and is designed to prepare students for the national massage and bodywork licensing examination. Graduates of the program who complete the examination can apply for a massage therapy license and then work in hospitals, physical therapy centers, chiropractic offices, nursing homes, wellness spas, exercise facilities, and massage franchise offices. The massage therapy program is primarily based at Tyler’s Midlothian Campus and is part of the Division of Mathematics, Natural and Health Sciences.

Nurse/medication aide

The nurse aide/medication aide program prepares students for entry-level jobs as nurse aides and for occupational progression to become a medication aide. Students enrolled in the program learn medical terminology, skills for health care technicians, medication administration, and advanced skills for nurse aides. The nurse aide/medication aide program is primarily based at Tyler’s Nursing Education Center and is part of the Division of Mathematics, Natural and Health Sciences.

Flying course

In addition to these programs, Tyler is adding a new course that prepares students for the Federal Aviation Administration’s Remote Pilot Certificate. Once students complete the two-credit course, they can sit for the FAA exam to obtain their certificates.

Information about class times may be found online at jtcc.edu/schedule.

To learn more about these new programs and Tyler’s other majors, including courses required for each program, visit jtcc.edu/majors.

Students interested in starting these or other programs at Tyler can sign up for fall classes now.

The fall semester begins Aug. 27.