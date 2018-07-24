National Night Out is Aug. 7

CHESTERFIELD – There is still time for residents to plan and register neighborhood events for the 35th annual National Night Out, which will take...

CHESTERFIELD – There is still time for residents to plan and register neighborhood events for the 35th annual National Night Out, which will take place Tuesday, Aug. 7.

On “America’s Night Out Against Crime,” neighborhoods and businesses throughout Chesterfield will host a variety of special events, such as block parties, cookouts and visits from police.

From 6 to 10 p.m. that day, residents in neighborhoods throughout Chesterfield County and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police.

There is still time for residents and businesses to plan and register National Night Out events. Hosts may request visits from McGruff the Crime Dog and police department members.

Hosts are asked to register events by July 31. To register, go online at chesterfield.gov/nationalnightout or call Cpl. Matt Rogers at (804) 318-8549.