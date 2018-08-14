Trees in the Dogpound

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound. Many a week I have sat here at the computer, wondering what I...

Many a week I have sat here at the computer, wondering what I should write about. Then life comes and kicks me in the caboose. Like, ta-da! Here you go!

As I have said many times, I am not mechanically inclined. I can mutter through, but I could not make a living at mechanics for sure. Anyway, I have a tree that is growing by my house, and it is nice to have a bit of shade from the morning sun. However, the branches are continually growing out and banging against the house.

When the tree was smaller, I could get out my hand saw or shears and remove the offending limbs. However, over the years, the tree has continued to grow, and limbs are starting to hit the gutter. Now, the gutter is two stories up, and the location does not allow a safe place to put a ladder without the high potential of taking the express route down the slope. So I decided to get me one of those extendable tree saw and pruners, which, of course, took some assembly. It seemed simple enough. I just had to attach the saw blade. One little problem: the only instructions were typed on the cardboard covering that essentially said things like, “Remove saw blade anchor screw B; Slip key hole in blade over slotted head of pivot bolt A, and so on. You get the picture. Unfortunately, there were no pictures, but there were only a few places the saw blade could fit, so how hard could this be? Well, harder than it should have been. After several combinations that did not work, and after drawing blood from my thumb (still attached, thank you), I gave up and went to YouTube. Indeed, it was simple. After 30 minutes of frustration, it took only two minutes to get the blade attached, and I was happily sawing and pruning away. Life is good!

THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK

“If you carry the bricks from your past relationship, you will wind up building the same house.”

– Dogpound Wisdom

SMILES

*A recently married man was walking with his father one day and said: “My new wife’s cooking is so bad, we pray after we eat!”

*The sheriff of a small town was also the town’s veterinarian. One night the phone rang, and his wife answered. An agitated voice inquired, “Is your husband there?” “Do you require his services as a sheriff or as a vet?” the wife asked. “Both!” was the reply. “We can’t get our dog’s mouth open, and there is a burglar in it.”

*When Alexandra was preparing for her first day of school, she confided in her mom that she was concerned about how her cousin Thomas’s behavior in the classroom might reflect on her. “He burps and screams, he won’t listen and he won’t sit still,” she lamented. “Well, how did it go at school?” her mom asked her when she picked up Alexandra at the end of the day. “Did Thomas do anything to embarrass you?” “Oh, no,” Alexandra replied. “All the boys are like that!”

That is all I have for today. As always, be good, do good, play safe and remember whenever; possible, keep it simple. Life is hard enough as it is.

— JR