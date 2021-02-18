Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound. As I am writing this article it is the first week of February. February already?! Wow! January just flew by and winter is just now really starting to set in. This weekend starts a very cold week, with Sunday (Super Bowl Sunday) starting with a high of only 11 degrees. Only 11 degrees! And the rest of the week does not get over 20 degrees. Brrrr! Anyway, I had the opportunity to fly back to North Carolina thise past weekend to participate in my oldest daughter’s, first child, “gender reveal” party. I have read about these kinds of parties, but this would be my first actual event. Back in my day, they could only look at the sonogram and guess whether you were having a boy or girl. I was told I was having a boy, and both times I got a girl. Go figure. LOL So, neither the “to-be” mommy nor daddy knew the sex, only a close friend who was helping set up the party. There are a number of ways to do a reveal; you can hide it in a cake, burst balloons, or even set off fireworks, which in California, also sets off a forest fire. Not a good idea! However, since both parents are avid pool players, it was only natural that they would break a rack of balls with the cue ball, where several of the balls were just shells, filled with a blue or pink powder. We all got to pick a name tag, stating our guess of “ boy or girl.” I picked a girl. Finally, after snacks and conversation, it was time for the “big” reveal. Daddy got the honors of the break; he seemed a bit nervous, as it took him like several minutes to finally get lined up for his shot. He finally made the shot; one of two fake balls exploded, and there was blue dust in the air. It was a BOY! Yay family!

DOGPOUND PACK CONTRIBUTION

“I have learned that if what you have to have is more, you will never have enough.” Age 80

SMILES

Overheard: “Gee, you smell great!” “Oh that. Just my new hand sanitizer I am wearing.”

Overhear: “Even when this virus is over, there are still a number of people I want to stay six-feet from me!”

An elderly couple is flying overseas to visit family when suddenly, over the public address system, the captain announces, “Ladies and gentlemen, I am afraid I have some very bad news. Our engines have ceased functioning, and this plane will be going down in a few minutes.” The good news is that I can see an island below us that should be able to accommodate our landing. The bad news is that this island appears to be uncharted. I am unable to find it on our maps. So, the odds are that we will never be rescued and will have to live on the island for a very long time, if not for the rest of our lives.” The husband turns to his wife and says, “Honey, did you pay our pledge to the Public Broadcasting Service? The wife, with a bit of puzzled look on her face responds, “Actually, I forgot all about mailing it in.” The husband smiles and pats her hand, “Well thank goodness. They will find us for sure!”

I am sorry I blew through Valentine’s Day. Between the mice and the baby. I kind of lost track of time. I hope you spent some quality time with the ones you care about. As always, be good, do good, play safe, and remember; babies are the precious jewels in our lives. Love and protect them with all of your heart.

–JR