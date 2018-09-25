Trending

Man dies after crash on River Road

For the Record September 25, 2018 Press release 0

Chesterfield County police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred in the 8600 block of River Road in the Matoaca district at...

Chesterfield County police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred in the 8600 block of River Road in the Matoaca district at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22.

Police said a vehicle was traveling on River Road when it went off the road to the right and overturned, ejecting the driver. William Cody Johnson, 25, of the 6400 block of River Road, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates that speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash, and Johnson was not wearing a seat belt.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trying to fly

Dogpound Sep 25, 2018 0

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound....

TDHS downs Matoaca, Bird wins, Meadowbrook falls

Football Sep 25, 2018 0

Thomas Dale 28, Matoaca 21 Thomas Dale High School’s football team...

Native Harvest Feast coming to Henricus Historical Park

Calendar Sep 25, 2018 0

CHESTER – Step back in time to the 17th century and...

Recently deceased

Obituaries Sep 25, 2018 0

Baines, Mr. John Alfred Jr., 76, of North Chesterfield, a military veteran....

Arson in Petersburg

Fire & Life Safety Sep 25, 2018 0

Over the last few months, several fires in vacant or abandoned...

Man dies after crash on River Road

For the Record Sep 25, 2018 0

Chesterfield County police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.