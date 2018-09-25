Man dies after crash on River Road

Chesterfield County police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred in the 8600 block of River Road in the Matoaca district at...

Chesterfield County police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred in the 8600 block of River Road in the Matoaca district at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22.

Police said a vehicle was traveling on River Road when it went off the road to the right and overturned, ejecting the driver. William Cody Johnson, 25, of the 6400 block of River Road, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates that speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash, and Johnson was not wearing a seat belt.