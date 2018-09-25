Trying to fly

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound. My oldest daughter, Tina, and her husband, Jacob, plus two dogs and a...

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound.

My oldest daughter, Tina, and her husband, Jacob, plus two dogs and a number of cats, have been riding out the tropical storm, Florence, down in North Carolina. They got a lot of water and wind, but were very fortunate the storm turned south. A tad wet, but overall in good shape.

Speaking of my daughter, I am planning a mini-vacation to visit them in a few months, which requires me to buy a plane ticket, which I for one, clearly dread. It only took me two hours to find a suitable arrangement. Yes, two hours. After several preliminary searches, I narrowed my choices and was ready to fork over the big bucks. I went through the screens and was down to last one [just before they asked me for my credit card information] when the screen abruptly changed, and there was a notice that the price had just increased over $200. There was some disclaimer stating that prices are always changing. Grrrr. Then when I went back to try again and my flights were no longer available, even though the main screen shouted in red, “Only two seats left. Buy now!” Double Grrrr!! I finally got a ticket, but had to change my arrival airport. Speaking of prices, did you read that most airlines are now charging for the first bag that you check in? I am surprised it took them this long to make that decision, since they have taken away about everything else that could be free on a flight, including space. Oh! Idea attack! What if they decided to start charging for using the restroom facilities? That would be a terrible idea for me; my bladder has shrunk to the size of a peanut, and a four-hour flight would cost me a small fortune. Boy, would that be a bad time to have your credit card denied!

QUOTE FOR THE WEEK

“Life is short, do stuff that matters.” – Dogpound Wisdom

POINT ON

I saw an alarming sign at the airport the other day. You know they have those signs at the entrance to check-in, “Check if your carry-on luggage will fit,” and there is a little rectangle slot to put your luggage in to make sure it is not too large. Well, they added a new one. It says, “Do you fit?” with an arrow pointing at an empty airline seat.

WHAT ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT?

A young son came to his father one day asking for money to go to the movies; one time too many, so the father told him he needed to get a part-time job. When he was his age he had a paper route. The father asked the son if he understood what he was telling him. “Dad, I get your point, but I do have one question.” “What is that son?” “What is a paper route?” [Ouch!]

MOTHER KNOWS BEST

A guy walks into a bar with a small dog. The bartender said, “Get out of here with that dog.” The guy said, “But this dog can play the piano.” The bartender replied, “Well, if he can play that piano, you both can stay and have a drink on the house.” So the guy sat the dog on the piano stool, and the dog started playing. Ragtime, Mozart, Philip Glass … and the bartender and all of the patrons enjoyed the music. Suddenly a bigger dog ran in, grabbed the small dog by the scruff of the neck, and dragged him out. The bartender asked the guy, “What the heck was that all about?” The guy replied, “Oh, that was his mother. She wanted him to be a doctor.”

Got to go; out of space and out of time. As always, be good, do good, play safe, and remember when they used to tell us, “Come fly the friendly skies?” – JR