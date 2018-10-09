Trending

Perkins receives lifetime honor

CommunityMilitary October 9, 2018 Press release 0

Perkins receives lifetime honor

ABOVE: DLA Aviation Commander Air Force Brig. Gen. Linda Hurry presents Benjamin ‘Gil’ Perkins the Hall of Fame medal and award for his selection as DLA Aviation’s 2018 Hall of Fame member at Defense Supply Center Richmond.

For his dedicated service and contributions to Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Benjamin “Gil” Perkins, former DLA Aviation chief counsel, was inducted into the 2018 DLA Aviation Hall of Fame Sept. 27. Perkins retired in 2015 after 34 years of service.

Brig. Gen. Linda Hurry opened the ceremony, making note of Perkins’s many contributions during his time at DSCR. “There is no question that Gil’s dedication to this team helped shape this center, touching the lives of many people throughout our center, from the time he started here in March 1981 until his retirement in October 2015 and beyond,” Hurry said.

Perkins’s tenure at DSCR and DLA Aviation began with services as a law clerk while still attending the T.C. Williams School of Law at the University of Richmond. He then served as an attorney-advisor at DSCR, and later in a rotational assignment as business manager for the Packaged Petroleum, Chemicals, Gases and Rings, Shims & Spacers Product Center — a $120 million venture. In 2006, he was promoted to chief counsel for DLA Aviation at DSCR, a position he held until retirement.

