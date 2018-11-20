Trending

Seven local JMU students to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

ActivitiesSchools November 20, 2018 Press release 0

HARRISONBURG – The James Madison University marching band, the Marching Royal Dukes, will march in the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New...

HARRISONBURG – The James Madison University marching band, the Marching Royal Dukes, will march in the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City at 9 a.m. Nov. 22. It will be televised on NBC.
It will be the band’s fourth appearance in the holiday classic. Marching 535 strong, the Marching Royal Dukes is the largest band in the parade and one of only three college bands invited.
Local students in the band include: Nathan Childs of Chesterfield, majoring in music education; Christian Davis of Colonial Heights, majoring in music performance; Julia Dubois of Colonial Heights, major undeclared; Dom Fowler of South Chesterfield, majoring in piano performance; Jacqueline Kennedy of Chesterfield, majoring in psychology; Andrea Nadeau of Colonial Heights, majoring in liberal studies; and Logan Spitzley of Chester, majoring in psychology and health sciences.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Knight volleyballers fall in state final

Knight volleyballers fall in state final

Sports Nov 20, 2018 0

ABOVE: Will Kimenhour (32) and Andrew Carraway try to block...
Knights, Skyhawks come up short in playoffs

Knights, Skyhawks come up short in playoffs

Football Nov 20, 2018 0

  Above: Thomas Dale quarterback Jasiah Williams runs the...

Seven local JMU students to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Activities Nov 20, 2018 0

HARRISONBURG – The James Madison University marching band, the Marching Royal...

Thanksgiving

Dogpound Nov 20, 2018 0

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the thankful...

Franklin M. Sheffield Sr.

Obituaries Nov 20, 2018 0

SHEFFIELD, Franklin Mason Sr., 80, of Chester, passed away of cancer...

Thanksgiving heat!

Fire & Life Safety Nov 20, 2018 0

I do not think that a statistic has ever come out...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.