Seven local JMU students to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

HARRISONBURG – The James Madison University marching band, the Marching Royal Dukes, will march in the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New...

HARRISONBURG – The James Madison University marching band, the Marching Royal Dukes, will march in the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City at 9 a.m. Nov. 22. It will be televised on NBC.

It will be the band’s fourth appearance in the holiday classic. Marching 535 strong, the Marching Royal Dukes is the largest band in the parade and one of only three college bands invited.

Local students in the band include: Nathan Childs of Chesterfield, majoring in music education; Christian Davis of Colonial Heights, majoring in music performance; Julia Dubois of Colonial Heights, major undeclared; Dom Fowler of South Chesterfield, majoring in piano performance; Jacqueline Kennedy of Chesterfield, majoring in psychology; Andrea Nadeau of Colonial Heights, majoring in liberal studies; and Logan Spitzley of Chester, majoring in psychology and health sciences.