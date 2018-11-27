Dog dies in Chester house fire

Trending

Fire & EMS November 27, 2018 Becky Wright

A dog perished in a house fire in the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road on Nov. 20.

A call came into emergency communications at 3:04 p.m., fire officials said.

Crews arrived on scene to find heavy fire coming from the home. A vehicle in the driveway was scorched by the flames.

“No one was home at the time,” said Lt. Jason Elmore of Chesterfield Fire and EMS. “Two adults were displaced and are being assisted by family members.”

Firefighters from Centralia, Airport and Dutch Gap Chesterfield fire stations battled the blaze. Also on scene were two fire department battalion chiefs, a tactical safety officer, a fire marshal and county police.

“The fire was caused by a heating lamp on the back deck too close to combustibles,” Elmore said.

