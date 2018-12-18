Trending

Volunteer spirit

December 18, 2018

On Dec. 4, a group of volunteers from the Chester Civitan Club braved the cold to volunteer at Greater Richmond ARC’s Camp Baker location in Chester. The Civitans spread mulch and removed fallen trees from the property. From left: Patty Grimes, Larry Grimes, Matthew Johnson, Peter Schoultis and Anudee Schoultis.

