Starting the new year

Hello and welcome back to the New Year Dogpound, and welcome to 2019! Wow! Another year under our belt, and where do I start? As I have mentioned before sometimes, it is difficult to decide what to write about. In this case, do I recap 2018 or do I go out on the limb and predict what the new year will bring? Then it hit me. I had a car accident. My poor Betsy (a Honda CR-V) got smacked on the driver’s side by a huge Chevy truck that is at least three times the size of Betsy! Last Saturday, I was driving down the exit lane at my local Walmart in the daylight with the headlights on, and I saw this truck on my left waiting to exit the parking lot and enter my lane. Then suddenly out of the corner of my eye I saw this big white blob coming at me; I jerked immediately to the right, but it was too late. He nailed me right at the joint between the front door and the back door. Fortunately, I was hit at a low speed, otherwise, due to the size differential it would have been all over for me. His truck has a small dent in his huge fender, about the size of a melon. I had to look twice to see it. As for Betsy, both doors were smashed in; the rear door I can open about 25 percent. The front door I can open all the way, but the door latch is damaged, so I have to crawl through the passenger side to release the latch in order to get into the car. A pain, but she is still functional. No glass broken, no bodily damage to me and no wheel damage. The air bag did not deploy (I only have the one in the steering wheel), and it appears the frame was not bent. The driver was very apologetic. It was a company truck that is used during the installation of cell towers. He said this was his first accident in 31 years. We both have insurance, but I know that due to age of my car (2004) and mileage (over 257,000 miles), the insurance company is going to total my car. She rattled and rolled, but was always there for me and got me through rain, snow, sleet, and floods. I will be actively looking for a good used car. I cannot afford a new one, and I do not want to have a car payment. So……a fine welcome to the new year.

THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK

“Wish not so much to live long as to live well.” – Ben Franklin

LINES

Tired of waiting in the back of the line to get on Noah’s Ark, a flea jumped from one animal to another as it moved closer to the front. She leaps and leaps until she lands on the back of an elephant. The pachyderm turns to its mate and says testily, “I knew it! Here they go with the pushing and shoving!”

WHICH ONE

Just before Christmas, an honest politician, a generous lawyer and Santa Claus were riding in the elevator of a very posh hotel. Just before the doors opened, they all noticed a $20 bill lying on the floor. Which one picked it up?

Santa, of course, because the other two don’t exist!

EXCUSE

Wife: “What’s your excuse for coming home at this time of the night?”

Husband: “I was golfing with friends, my dear.

“Wife: “What? At 2 a.m.?!”

Husband: “Yes dear, we used night clubs.”

That is a wrap. As always, be good, do good, play safe, and remember, it’s a new year…make the best of it.

– JR