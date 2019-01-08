Trending

Credit union names new CEO

BusinessCommunity January 8, 2019 Press release 0

CHESTERFIELD – Argent Federal Credit Union recently hired Jamie Asciolla as the organization’s new president and chief executive officer.

Asciolla has more than 20 years of experience in the credit union industry. His last job was at 1st Advantage Federal Credit Union in Yorktown, where he was the chief operating officer since 2012.

Asciolla has a bachelor of arts degree from Rutgers University and a master of business administration degree from the University of Maryland.
He replaces Rose Baggerly, who worked with the credit union for the past 40 years.

Based in Chester, Argent was founded in 1956. Initially serving DuPont Spruance employees, Argent now serves over 24,000 members with five locations in the Richmond region.

