Knights sign letters of intent

From left: Karson Jennings, Leigha Hill, and William Kimenhour sign their letters of intent.

Last month, three Thomas Dale High School athletes put pen to paper on national letters of intent to play their respective college sports.



William Kimenhour was one of the most highly recruited volleyball players in Thomas Dale history. He will play at the University of Charleston in West Virginia.



Leigha Hill, a talented softball pitcher, will play at Longwood University.

Karson Jennings will play baseball at Mary Washington in Fredericksburg.



Kimenhour and the Knights came up one victory short of a state championship in volleyball, and the senior raked in the accolades. While Kimenhour had interest from Division I programs, he chose the University of Charleston, a top-flight Division II school. Their schedule is quite demanding, as they play several Division I teams such as Ohio State, Penn State, and the like.



Hill has been the team’s primary starting pitcher and staff ace since entering the circle as a freshman, playing under coach Dennis Jones during that time. Despite missing time in 2017 with an injury, Hill will ascend to the Division I ranks. In fact, her expertise on the mound was a big reason why Thomas Dale appeared in the state tournament last year, ultimately falling to Grassfield 5-1.



Jennings made himself known on a state level last season when he baffled First Colonial hitters in the Class 6 state quarterfinals. He pitched a shutout, throwing 65 pitches and allowing three hits. At 6 feet, 4 inches, he provides a frame for any pitching coach to work with. As his frame fills out, he could be a steal for Mary Washington.