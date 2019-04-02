Trending

Resident and firefighter injured in Chester fire

Fire & EMS April 2, 2019 Becky Wright 0

One resident was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a firefighter was transported with minor injuries after a fire at 15315 Happy...

One resident was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a firefighter was transported with minor injuries after a fire at 15315 Happy Hill Road on Saturday, March 30.

Fire and medical personnel were dispatched at 5:20 p.m. for a report of a house fire, chief deputy fire marshal Salvatore Luciano said. Units arrived on scene to find a one-story, single-family house with smoke and fire showing.

The fire was extinguished and marked under control at 5:37 p.m., Luciano said.

Two adults were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Fire and medical personnel from the Harrowgate, Dutch Gap, Centralia and River’s Bend fire stations responded to the fire. Two battalion chiefs, a tactical safety officer, three fire marshals and some county police were also on scene. The Chesterfield Fire Marshal’s office is currently investigating the fire, but it does not appear to be suspicious, Luciano said.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Paint Out Pollution event decorates storm sewers

Paint Out Pollution event decorates storm sewers

Art Apr 2, 2019 0

They weren’t exactly painting the town red, but it...

Resident and firefighter injured in Chester fire

Fire & EMS Apr 2, 2019 0

One resident was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and...
Woman charged with arson

Woman charged with arson

Courts Apr 2, 2019 0

A Chesterfield Fire Marshal and county police arrested Chester...
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter

Courts Apr 2, 2019 0

The driver of a dump truck involved in a...
Photo of ‘Skitch’ presented to Coyner

Photo of ‘Skitch’ presented to Coyner

Clubs Apr 2, 2019 0

Chester Lions Club member Ralph Jones recently presented Carrie...

County and school leaders criticized during budget hearing; Recycling options also discussed

Board of Supervisors Apr 2, 2019 0

County supervisors got an earful during last week’s public hearing on...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.