Resident and firefighter injured in Chester fire

One resident was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a firefighter was transported with minor injuries after a fire at 15315 Happy Hill Road on Saturday, March 30.
Fire and medical personnel were dispatched at 5:20 p.m. for a report of a house fire, chief deputy fire marshal Salvatore Luciano said. Units arrived on scene to find a one-story, single-family house with smoke and fire showing.
The fire was extinguished and marked under control at 5:37 p.m., Luciano said.
Two adults were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
Fire and medical personnel from the Harrowgate, Dutch Gap, Centralia
