Music series begins May 16

Jay Turner and the Swinging Doors

Third Thursdays on the Green, presented by the Chester Community Association, starts up the season of music in Chester Village at 6:30 p.m. May 16 on the Village Green.



Jay Turner and the Swinging Doors will be on stage playing classic country tunes.



According to Chris Bopst at Style Weekly, “the group doesn’t pollute the blue-collar soul of Hank Williams, Ernest Tubb and Lefty Frizzell with upwardly mobile sanitation. Its adherence to tradition will keep it off modern country radio playlists, but if you really like country music, you don’t listen that painful drivel anyway. Nope, you listen to bands like Jay Turner and the Swinging Doors. They bring their classic juke-joint sound wherever they roam.”



Next, The Taters will play eclectic roots/pop on June 20.

The Taters play “roots-pop,” an eclectic mix of roots-rock, power-pop, country, and Americana, according to CDBaby.



The Washington Post says the Taters “successfully combine the best elements of Buddy Holly with the vocal harmonies of the Everly Brothers.”



The CCA has created a number of programs that are important to the Chester community, including sense of place, while continuing to support projects such as: ChesterFest, Third Thursdays, Chester Farmers Market, JROTC scholarships, MEGA Mentors, the Chesterfield Twinning Association in conjunction with Chesterfield County, and Chester’s new dog park at Goyne Park.



Concerts are free. Bring a lawn chair.