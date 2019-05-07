Trending

Music series begins May 16

Events May 7, 2019 Press release

Third Thursdays on the Green, presented by the Chester Community Association, starts up the season of music in Chester Village at 6:30 p.m. May... Music series begins May 16
Jay Turner and the Swinging Doors

Third Thursdays on the Green, presented by the Chester Community Association, starts up the season of music in Chester Village at 6:30 p.m. May 16 on the Village Green.

Jay Turner and the Swinging Doors will be on stage playing classic country tunes.

According to Chris Bopst at Style Weekly, “the group doesn’t pollute the blue-collar soul of Hank Williams, Ernest Tubb and Lefty Frizzell with upwardly mobile sanitation. Its adherence to tradition will keep it off modern country radio playlists, but if you really like country music, you don’t listen that painful drivel anyway. Nope, you listen to bands like Jay Turner and the Swinging Doors. They bring their classic juke-joint sound wherever they roam.”

Next, The Taters will play eclectic roots/pop on June 20.
The Taters play “roots-pop,” an eclectic mix of roots-rock, power-pop, country, and Americana, according to CDBaby.

The Washington Post says the Taters “successfully combine the best elements of Buddy Holly with the vocal harmonies of the Everly Brothers.”

The CCA has created a number of programs that are important to the Chester community, including sense of place, while continuing to support projects such as: ChesterFest, Third Thursdays, Chester Farmers Market, JROTC scholarships, MEGA Mentors, the Chesterfield Twinning Association in conjunction with Chesterfield County, and Chester’s new dog park at Goyne Park.

Concerts are free. Bring a lawn chair.

Walking is a virtual reality for Chester woman

Walking is a virtual reality for Chester woman

Health May 7, 2019

June Peat has been virtually walking for nearly 12...
Community talks about criminal justice reform

Community talks about criminal justice reform

Board of Supervisors May 7, 2019

Although Democratic state House candidate Tavorise Marks promoted legalizing...
Chester resident turns 99

Chester resident turns 99

Community May 7, 2019

Bernice Elder Bennett turned 99 on April 25. She...
Strong Men and Women exhibit coming to Matoaca

Strong Men and Women exhibit coming to Matoaca

Community May 7, 2019

Matoaca High School invites community members to view the...
Music series begins May 16

Music series begins May 16

Events May 7, 2019

Third Thursdays on the Green, presented by the Chester...

Three displaced, dog rescued from house fire

Fire & EMS May 7, 2019

Three adults were displaced when fire damaged their home in the...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.