Firefighters respond to chemical spill

Fire & EMS June 4, 2019 Becky Wright

Firefighters, medics and two hazardous materials teams responded to a chemical spill at the DuPont Spruance Plant at 5401 Jefferson Davis Highway on Saturday,...

Firefighters, medics and two hazardous materials teams responded to a chemical spill at the DuPont Spruance Plant at 5401 Jefferson Davis Highway on Saturday, June 1.

“The incident began at 6:11 p.m. when 400 gallons of a flammable liquid spilled,” Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesman Jason Elmore said. “Workers around the area were evacuated.”

The spill was contained and vapors suppressed, he said. A contractor was brought in to clean up the spill.

No injuries were reported. “Due to DuPont’s proprietary regulations, we are unable to disclose the exact substance,” he said.

Chesterfield crews were on scene for about four hours.

