Trending

Outdoor classroom

ActivitiesHealthOutdoorsSchools June 11, 2019 Press release

scroll366
Meadowbrook High student Liz Hernandez helped plant broccoli and cabbage at Shalom Farms, 2676 Venita Road, on April 25. She was part of Gwendolyn... Outdoor classroom

Meadowbrook High student Liz Hernandez helped plant broccoli and cabbage at Shalom Farms, 2676 Venita Road, on April 25. She was part of Gwendolyn Goode’s Family and Consumer Science class. Students studied the roles of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Food and Drug Administration and the importance of good nutrition. “It was such a rewarding experience,” Goode said. Locals interested in helping can email volunteer@shalomfarms.org.

Outdoor classroom

Outdoor classroom

Activities Jun 11, 2019

Meadowbrook High student Liz Hernandez helped plant broccoli and...
Carvana explains plans for Woods Edge Road site

Carvana explains plans for Woods Edge Road site

Chesterfield Government Jun 11, 2019

Around 100 people gathered at Elizabeth Scott Elementary School...
L. C. Bird High graduates 450

L. C. Bird High graduates 450

Schools Jun 11, 2019

L. C. Bird High School principal Adrienne Blanton gave...
Trio makes college commitments

Trio makes college commitments

Baseball Jun 11, 2019

In his first year at the helm of L.C....
Zuskin is VN girls tennis Player of the Year

Zuskin is VN girls tennis Player of the Year

Sports Jun 11, 2019

Recent Thomas Dale High School graduate Lauren Zuskin was...
17-year-old girl facing murder charge in Poole’s death

17-year-old girl facing murder charge in Poole’s death

Courts Jun 11, 2019

A 17-year-old North Chesterfield resident was recently indicted on...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.