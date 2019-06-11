Outdoor classroom

Meadowbrook High student Liz Hernandez helped plant broccoli and cabbage at Shalom Farms, 2676 Venita Road, on April 25. She was part of Gwendolyn...

Meadowbrook High student Liz Hernandez helped plant broccoli and cabbage at Shalom Farms, 2676 Venita Road, on April 25. She was part of Gwendolyn Goode’s Family and Consumer Science class. Students studied the roles of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Food and Drug Administration and the importance of good nutrition. “It was such a rewarding experience,” Goode said. Locals interested in helping can email volunteer@shalomfarms.org.