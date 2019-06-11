Zuskin is VN girls tennis Player of the Year

Recent Thomas Dale High School graduate Lauren Zuskin was selected as the Village News girls tennis Player of the Year. Zuskin was a team...

Zuskin was a team leader for the Knights on the court and in the classroom, as she was the team’s top player and also finished in the top 20 of the 2019 graduating class.



“Lauren is extremely positive,” coach Kara Watts said. “She maintained a high grade point average, a social life, was very involved with clubs at school and represented our team well.”



On the court, Zuskin teamed with Myra Anne Martin on doubles. The duo formed what Watts called a “perfect yin and yang.” Zuskin had a variety of shots that she could execute and would often set up Martin at the net. Zuskin’s consistency helped her be an effective doubles partner and a winning singles player.



“While other players [went] for elaborate winners, Lauren would play her game,” Watts said. “She keeps the game at her pace and doesn’t show emotion on the court.”



The cool, collected approach of Zuskin would often work in the way opposite that which one may expect it to work. In Watts’ observation, it served as a passive way to “get in players’ heads,” so to speak.



“This year, I saw her step up into a leadership role on the team,” Watts said. “I saw a passion in her this year as the No. 1 seed. She knew the girls looked up to her, so she gave everything in her matches to make herself, the team and her school proud.”



Both Zuskin and Martin plan to attend Virginia Tech this fall.