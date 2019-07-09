Trending

‘Mr. Fixit’: Bishop built child’s train, has worked on planes and ships

FeaturesPeople July 9, 2019 Caleb M Soptelean

front770
James B. Bishop likes building and fixing things. The 78-year-old native of Enon keeps busy helping his neighbors, children and grandchildren. Bishop demonstrated that... ‘Mr. Fixit’: Bishop built child’s train, has worked on planes and ships
Henry B. Bishop drives a train that his grandfather made him for his birthday.
  • James B. Bishop, on left, is pictured with a train that he built for his grandson, Henry B. Bishop. On right, Henry’s father, Jason F. Bishop, starts the train for his son.

James B. Bishop likes building and fixing things.
The 78-year-old native of Enon keeps busy helping his neighbors, children and grandchildren.

Bishop demonstrated that skill recently by building a replica of “Thomas the Train” for his 4-year-old grandson, Henry B. Bishop.
James used a 16-horsepower lawnmower engine to power the train, which includes a barrel and cab.

He built the train for his grandson’s fourth birthday, which happens to be the same day as his: Jan. 30.
It took a month to build. “I worked on it between other projects,” James said.

Henry drives it on trails at his parents’ home, which sits on a farm in Varina.
“We’ve got 17 acres, and he’s been from one end to the other,” Henry’s dad, Jason F. Bishop, said.

“I like it,” Henry said, adding that it’s his favorite toy. He shares it with his cousins, Aubrey and Charlie Parker, when they visit from North Carolina. The girls are ages 5 and 3, respectively.

James – who spent 15 years as superintendent of road maintenance for the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Bon Air office and owned a machine shop for 20-plus years – said he’s built parts for spacecraft and nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers.

He has a lathe, a mill and welding equipment in his garage.
People bring him things that are broken, James said. “I fix it and make it usable,” he said.

He is currently restoring a 1941 John Deere tractor.
“I enjoy being busy,” he said.

Social media: Guns, rape and marijuana: Candidates criticized for FB posts

Social media: Guns, rape and marijuana: Candidates criticized for FB posts

Politics Jul 9, 2019

Social media posts seem to have taken on added...
State approves emergency facility in Chester

State approves emergency facility in Chester

Business Jul 9, 2019

It looks as if Chester may finally be getting...

Do you have a healthy gut?

Commentary Jul 9, 2019

You may have heard terms like “leaky gut,” “gut bacteria,” “healthy...
‘Mr. Fixit’: Bishop built child’s train, has worked on planes and ships

‘Mr. Fixit’: Bishop built child’s train, has worked on planes and ships

Features Jul 9, 2019

James B. Bishop likes building and fixing things. The...
Just read to them! Program aims to make reading enjoyable for kids

Just read to them! Program aims to make reading enjoyable for kids

Features Jul 9, 2019

Educators know that children learn to read in grades...

VSU to host Industrial Hemp Field Day

Announcements Jul 9, 2019

On Saturday, July 25, Virginia State University will host its third...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.