Delmer Farmer, center, received the Two-Star Note from the Army in October with Agnes, his wife of 78 years and family by his side. Family is first and foremost for lifelong Chesterfield resident, WWII veteran on the eve of centenarian milestone 0 By Amanda Creasey on December 3, 2020 Community, People Delmer Farmer, known to his loved ones as Buck, is the oldest of six children. In his case, that meaSubscribe or log in to read the rest of this content. Share. Twitter Facebook Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email