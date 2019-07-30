Volunteers teach children at trailer park

Laura Burke is a master storyteller. Without resistance, she gathers a group of children from the Shady Hill Mobile Home Park reading group into...

Kate France, on right, teaches a dance class at Shady Hill Trailer Park. From left, Cyelo Luna, Alisson Luna and Sarina Burke. (Diane Merryman photos)

Laura Burke creates interest with animated gestures as she tells a story to Shady Hill Book Club students. Back row, from left, Cory Olivencia, Bryan Juarez, Alexis Juarez, Burke, and front, from left, Sarina Burke and Brianna Ortiz.

Ginny Goff works with Carol Lopez on color and shape identification.

Laura Burke is a master storyteller. Without resistance, she gathers a group of children from the Shady Hill Mobile Home Park reading group into a circle and directs them to sit on the floor. In no time, they were mesmerized.



Burke’s enthusiasm and animation drew the children into the story about a little boy learning a life lesson. Story time is a feature of the Big Pal/Little Pal program, which pairs children with adults who help them learn to read. At first, stories are read to the children, but as sessions progress, children are encouraged to pick out words that they recognize and read more on their own.



Burke is director for Children’s Outreach at Cornerstone Assembly of God. Fifteen years ago, the church began looking for ways they could make a difference in the community. They targeted the Jefferson Davis corridor because it was close to the church, but wanted to establish a program that could provide tangible results. So they reached out to the Shady Hill trailer park, and residents were receptive to their ideas.



Church members went to homes and introduced themselves and prayed with families who needed encouragement. As a result of learning more about the residents and their needs, the church started a tutoring program for elementary school children. The program grew out of their small space, and five years ago, the Cornerstone applied for nonprofit status under the name Cornerstone Revitalization Center. Once established, the group began receiving funding to grow the program.



Now they have a classroom in a trailer that has library books, tables for games and crafts, and a sitting area for story time. But Burke said they have already outgrown this space too.



“Our tutoring program now includes middle school students, and we have expanded our programs,” she said. One of those programs is a dance class taught by college student Kate France. France is a member of the church and volunteers her time to teach the class. She has developed a following of girls who take her class during the summer.



The Chesterfield County Public Library also partners with the program. Since March, the CCPL has assisted with the afterschool homework help program at Shady Hill. Every week, Chester Library assistant branch manager Danielle Tarullo and regional library manager Jessica Gonzalez visit the trailer park and give books to the children.



“They are so excited to see us and see which books we have for them,” Gonzalez said. “We are always greeted by warm hugs and a swarm of eager children. The novelty of these books elicits excitement and a positive image of the library.” This is only one of a few partnerships of this kind that the CCPL does system wide.



“One of the reasons we decided to partner with CRC is because we wanted to accommodate the children and families by going to them,” she said. “We wanted to help the children and their families feel comfortable with the library and CCPL staff. It was also important to inform them how the library’s free materials, programs and services might be beneficial.”



During the month of July, CCPL provided a shuttle bus to and from Shady Hill twice a week to pick up residents and drive them to the free summer food program. Lunch is prepared by Chesterfield County Public Schools and offered at the Chester, Ettrick-Matoaca and Meadowdale libraries throughout the summer.



Cornerstone recently added a summer program called Marvelous Mondays.

“Every Monday, the church bus rolls up, and the children are taken on a fun adventure,” Burke said. “This summer, we’ve been to the Children’s Museum, Chester Library, Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens, the Midlothian YMCA outdoor swimming pool and the Beulah community pool.”



There have also been movie field trips and a gym day hosted by a local church. The field trips are free to the children and give them a chance to broaden their horizons and make fun summer memories.



“I love the anticipation and joy I get to witness in the children each week as they set out on a new adventure,” Burke said.



The Wednesday book club is designed to keep the children reading and to continue volunteer participation from the residents.



Ginny Goff, reading specialist from Chesterfield County Public Schools, helps with the Monday field trips and the Wednesday book club. Shady Hill residents volunteer as well. These programs are an opportunity for mothers to get together and contribute in their community. “Periodically, we have ‘mom time’ at the trailer with the hope of helping support the mothers and facilitating their support of each other,” Burke said. “Our goal is to create an environment where the children who come are safe, celebrated and encouraged to realize their God-given abilities in academics as well as other areas of life.”



The CRC, 6745 Jeff Davis Hwy., is funded by donations.