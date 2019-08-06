New principal on board at Meadowbrook High School

Meadowbrook High School has a new principal: Marcie Terry. She grew up in Brunswick County and received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. Her original...

Marcie Terry is pictured with artwork at Meadowbrook High School, 4901 Cogbill Road.

She grew up in Brunswick County and received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. Her original career goal was to be a biochemist, so she moved to Atlanta and attended Georgia Tech, where she received her master’s degree in biochemistry. While there she did breast cancer research, and her work was published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry in 2013. Later she began teaching science Avondale High School in DeKalb County, Ga.



She eventually moved back to Virginia, where she earned a doctorate in educational leadership and administration from Virginia State University. She was a science teacher and department head at Monacan High and an adjunct professor at John Tyler Community College before becoming the dean of students and assistant principal at James River High and the associate principal at Manchester High.



As the new principal at Meadowbrook, her goal is to offer as many authentic experiences for students that will support an infinite learning mindset. She also hopes to engage the community so students can graduate and go on to be successful.



Terry was announced as Meadowbrook’s new principal mid-June and started July 1.



Although she has already met some faculty and has interacted with the football team and cheerleaders, Terry said she is most looking forward to meeting more students, and she will soon meet seniors to hear their ideas about the upcoming school year.



The difference between being a classroom teacher and being in administration is an increase in responsibilities and being ready to become more of a visionary, Terry said. At least once a year, Terry said she tries to get back in the classroom because she never wants to forget what it feels like to be a classroom teacher. She said she is willing to get back into a chemistry classroom to fill in for a teacher who’s out for the day or who needs a break.



Terry is excited to be a principal and looks at every day as a new and exciting adventure. She said she sees herself being principal for a long time and loves being around the students.



“I think [the students] keep you vibrant, they keep you on the pulse of community [and] culture,” she said. “They keep you on your toes in terms of education because you have to adapt as their learning needs adapt, so I see myself at the building level here at Meadowbrook for several years.”