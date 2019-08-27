School year offers staggered start dates for students

Chesterfield County Public Schools are doing something a little different this year in relation to the first day of school. •All students in grades...

Chesterfield County Public Schools are doing something a little different this year in relation to the first day of school.



•All students in grades 1-5 will report on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

•Half of a kindergarten class will attend school Sept. 3-4, while the other half will attend Sept. 5-6. Schools will assign specific dates and communicate them to parents.

•All K-5 students will report to school starting Sept. 9.



These adjustments will help new students to elementary school reduce anxiety, build community and start their formal education in CCPS off on the right foot, according to a press release.



Middle and high school schedules

•The first day of school for students in sixth and ninth grades, as well as other students new to a middle or high school, would be Sept. 3.

•All other middle and high school students will report to school on Wednesday, Sept. 4.



The first day for sixth- and ninth-grade students, as well as those new to the school, would be an orientation day. Students will learn schedules and map out their routes, meet teachers and begin to develop relationships, learn locker locations and practice codes, and participate in other activities that will help create a smoother transition.