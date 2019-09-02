Trending

Briefs: fire, train derailment

For the Record September 2, 2019 Becky Wright

Two displaced after fire Flames were showing from the roof of a home at 11800 Middlecoff Drive on Monday, Aug. 26, and firefighters quickly...

Two displaced after fire
Flames were showing from the roof of a home at 11800 Middlecoff Drive on Monday, Aug. 26, and firefighters quickly arrived on scene.
Capt. Joe Harvey of Chesterfield Fire and EMS said the fire was reported at 11:40 a.m. and the occupant who was home at the time managed to evacuate. Harvey said no injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation. Two adults were displaced.

Train derailment snarls traffic
A CSX freight train derailed in the 3600 block of Kingsland Road on Tuesday, Aug. 27, closing the road and necessitating a detour.
A county police officer came upon the derailment around 1 a.m.
According to CSX, “a train derailed three rail cars near Kingsland Road and Firethorne Lane. There were no injuries to the crew, no leaks or spills. The derailed cars remained upright and inline.”

Agreement reached for new access to Henricus, Dutch Gap, boat ramp

Chesterfield Government Sep 2, 2019

A memorandum of understanding between Dominion Energy and Chesterfield...
New Chesterfield queen helps fight illiteracy

Entertainment Sep 2, 2019

Beauty graced the stage on Monday, Aug. 26, as...
Arts center work commences

Art Sep 2, 2019

Workers began pushing dirt Tuesdsay, Aug. 27, for the...
Out of Africa: Chester woman incorporates Senegalese products into business

Business Sep 2, 2019

Omilade Davis-Smith has a heart for Africa. The Chester...
Grand marshals

Community Sep 2, 2019

WTVR CBS-6 meteorologist Nikki Dee Ray and state Del....

Supervisors divide on vote related to new Ettrick Elementary School

Board of Supervisors Sep 2, 2019

By a vote of 3-2 with Chris Winslow and James Holland...
