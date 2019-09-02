Briefs: fire, train derailment

Two displaced after fire Flames were showing from the roof of a home at 11800 Middlecoff Drive on Monday, Aug. 26, and firefighters quickly...

Two displaced after fire

Flames were showing from the roof of a home at 11800 Middlecoff Drive on Monday, Aug. 26, and firefighters quickly arrived on scene.

Capt. Joe Harvey of Chesterfield Fire and EMS said the fire was reported at 11:40 a.m. and the occupant who was home at the time managed to evacuate. Harvey said no injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation. Two adults were displaced.



Train derailment snarls traffic

A CSX freight train derailed in the 3600 block of Kingsland Road on Tuesday, Aug. 27, closing the road and necessitating a detour.

A county police officer came upon the derailment around 1 a.m.

According to CSX, “a train derailed three rail cars near Kingsland Road and Firethorne Lane. There were no injuries to the crew, no leaks or spills. The derailed cars remained upright and inline.”